Who is Danny Williams? New Love Island bombshell and friend of Little Mix

Danny Williams is the latest bombshell set to shake up the Villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram

The hunky male model, 21, is set to turn heads in the Villa... and he might look familiar to some music fans.

Danny Williams is the latest hunk sent in to the Love Island villa - but he's no stranger to the camera.

Here's everything we know about the male model so far...

Where is Danny Williams from?

Danny Williams is from Hull, he is 21 and used to work as a barman before becoming a professional model.

How tall is Danny Williams?

According to his modelling agency card, Danny is 6ft 1.

What has Danny Williams said about Love Island?

Danny thinks he will be "entertaining" in the Villa, and that he will be a good friend to both the guys and girls.

He said: "I think that is one of my best qualities, I’ll be a good friend, someone people can trust.

"I’ve always got peoples’ back and that’s what I pride myself on.

"In terms of being a Love Islander and trying to find love, I’ll be funny, probably a bit cheeky but I do like to have a laugh."

What is Danny Williams' connection to Little Mix?

Danny appeared on the front cover of Attitude magazine after featuring in a shoot with the band,

He said: "I’m a full-time model and was on the front cover of a magazine with Little Mix.

"When that came out, it went viral! I met all the girls, there was me and three other lads and we all did separate shots with a girl each and we did group shots at the end.

The hunky model is sure to turn some heads...watch out Tommy Fury! Picture: ITV

"My shot with Jade was on the front cover. It was a really cool shot!"

Who has Danny Williams modelled for?

Danny has been hired by GymShark, Moschino and upmarket fashion website Mr. Porter.

