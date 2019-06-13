Love Island's Michael kicks off at Amber for the way she reacted to his date with new girl Maura

13 June 2019, 21:21

Picture:

Amber and Michael may have shared a smooch, but it appears new girl Maura may be getting in between them.

Two new girls, Maura and Elma, were introduced to the Love Island villa last night and were told to choose three men each to go on a dinner date with.

Tommy, Anton, Danny and Michael were selected to cook for the two brunettes, and took it in turns to serve up starters, mains and desserts.

But they weren't alone. The other girls were chilling on the terrace upstairs, looking out over the garden where the dates were taking place.

The Love Island girls were watching Elma and Maura's dates below, heckling them and laughing. Picture: ITV2

As Irish ring girl Maura, 28, had her dessert with Michael, the girls started heckling the pair and making comments to detract from the date.

Understandably, both Maura and Michael were put off by the strange behaviour - and so Maura took the opportunity to show them she wouldn't be intimidated by their behaviour and fed Michael from her spoon.

After the date had come to an end, the other Islanders came down to meet the newbies - but Amber deliberately avoided MIchael and Maura.

Eventually, Michael managed to pull Amber aside and called her out on her behaviour, but Amber denied it was her shouting out.

