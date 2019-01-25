Dan Osbourne addresses claims Jacqueline Jossa 'left NTAs in tears during explosive row'

Jacqueline and Dan at the NTAs on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Dan was accused of flirting with a group of women at the National Television Awards on Tuesday

Dan Osborne has hit back at claims he rowed with Jacqueline Jossa after flirting with a group of women at the National Television Awards earlier this week, branding the allegations 'nonsense'.

The married couple were spotted seemingly coming to blows at the ceremony, after Dan was spotted appearing to flirt with female guests.

However, the former TOWIE star, 27, has insisted he had a 'great night', and slammed claims he acted in any way towards Jacqueline.

Posting a photo of him and Jacqueline, 26, on the red carpet, Dan wrote: “Couple of pictures from NTA’s Tuesday night. Despite what nonsense you may read in the media, actually had a great night and what was online, was not true at all...thank you again for inviting us. (sic)"

This isn't the first time Dan and Jacqueline's relationship has been plagued by cheating claims.

Last summer, it was alleged that Dan and Love Island's Gabby Allen had slept together while they were in Marbella on a wellness retreat.

Gabby's ex Marcel Somerville told The Sun at the time: “A mutual friend of Dan and I told me that Gabby and Dan were having sex in Marbella on their work trip, and also when they got back to England.

"They saw I was having a hard time with everything and thought it was only right I knew the truth – the person has no reason to lie, so I believe it happened.

"I know I did wrong which I have publicly apologised and taken full responsibility for but for someone to play the victim when they’re doing wrong as well is not cool, especially with a married man who has a child on the way.

Both Dan and Gabby have denied the allegations.

Dan and Jacqueline took a break from their marriage at around the time the allegations were being reported, but they reunited after Dan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in August.

The couple share two daughters - Ella, 3, and Mia, seven months.

