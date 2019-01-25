Roxanne Palette DUMPED by fiancé Lee Walton - four months after he backed her in CBB 'punchgate'

Roxanne Pallett's fiance has now moved on with another woman. Picture: Channel 5

The shamed ex-Emmerdale actress' fiancé has already moved on with a new woman.

Roxanne Pallett has been DUMPED by her fiancé - and he's ALREADY moved on with a new woman.

The former Emmerdale actress caused outrage when she falsely accused Ryan Thomas of assaulting her when they were in the Celebrity Big Brother house last summer.

But steel worker Lee Walton stood by the 36-year-old - even after viewers saw her grow close to Married At First Sight star Ben Jardin.

A source told The Sun: “Roxanne’s whole life appears to have fallen apart in the past six months.

"Professionally, no one wants to touch her and now her personal life is in tatters.

“She and Lee got very serious very quickly but it has ended completely. She is gutted.”

The paper also claims that Lee has already found a new girlfriend, and took the "mystery blonde" out with his parents last week.

Roxanne is best known for playing Jo Sugden in Emmerdale until 2008, but sparked outcry after labelling Ryan a "woman beater" after a play fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

She claimed the dad-of-one "punched her repeatedly in the ribs like a boxer hitting a bag" and that he "intentionally" hurt her.

Her false accusations - and CBB producers' failure to step in and stop the situation from spiralling out of control - saw 25,000 people complain to Ofcom.