Where is Roxanne Pallett? Emmerdale star vanishes after CBB shame

Roxanne has kept a low profile since her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Roxanne Pallett's whereabouts since accusing Ryan Thomas of hitting her on Celebrity Big Brother

Roxanne Pallett caused controversy earlier this year during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother after falsely accusing co-star Ryan Thomas with being intentionally aggressive with her.

During their time in the house this summer, she told Big Brother that Ryan had hit her, when camera footage showed that it was seemingly a play fight.

Roxanne Pallett in the CBB house. Picture: Channel 5

Her accusation caused uproar in the outside world, and Roxanne eventually walked from the house and Ryan ended up winning the show. Roxanne was labelled 'manipulative', and a 'liar', and many of her former Emmerdale co-stars came forward with similar stories of what she had done to them.

Roxanne apologised twice on TV - once on The Jeremy Vine Show and once in an interview with Emma Willis - and she subsequently quit all her upcoming commitments, including her part of Cinderella in a pantomime.

Chesterfield Theatres. where she was due to play Cinderella, released a statement saying: "Roxanne Pallet has today decided to step down from her upcoming role as Cinderella in Chesterfield, in order to take some time out and reflect on recent events.

"We wish Roxanne the best and will be announcing her replacement in due course."

She subsequently appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls (which were both pre-recorded), but has remained under the radar since then.

What happened with Ryan Thomas and Roxanne Pallett after she quit CBB?

Roxanne Pallett on The Jeremy Vine Show. Picture: Channel 5

Roxanne subsequently wrote Ryan an apology note for her actions, with a source telling The Sun: “Ryan has finally received his letter from Roxanne.

“It was very heartfelt and unreservedly apologetic. He wants to put it to bed now and move on.”

Ryan also revealed he was ready to forgive Roxanne for what she had done.

Where is Roxanne Pallett now?

Roxanne has kept to her word of keeping a low-profile since the controversy, and it's unclear where she is. However, Ryan opened up about his feelings on the drama in a recent interview with OK! Magazine.

He said: “No matter what went on in there, I have no regrets about doing the show.

“It was scary to show people the real Ryan Thomas, but I’m grateful people liked what they saw.

“Every time I go out I get people stopping me to say hello and wanting to give me a hug."

What's happening with Roxanne Pallett and her fiancé Lee Walton?

Lee Walton, 40, a steel worker from Yorkshire, got together with Roxanne after they met at a local pub in his hometown.

They were engaged within a week of meeting. After the drama unfolded in the CBB house, he defended Roxanne to new! magazine, telling them that Ryan once bombarded Roxanne with a series of bullying phone calls over a dress she wore to the Soap Awards 10 years ago.

Roxanne and Lee before the CBB drama. Picture: Instagram

He said: "Roxanne said Ryan rang her and told her, 'Don't wear that dress tonight.' He was throwing his weight around. She was obviously p***ed off.

"Then when she was at the event, she says he came up to her and said to her again, 'I hope you haven't brought that dress and you're not going to wear it tonight.' Then added, 'Cos you know the consequences,' and walked off."

Lee and Roxanne were pictured together a few times after the controversy, but, like Roxanne, he deleted his social media accounts after the uproar. It is unclear whether they are still together.

