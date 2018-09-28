Ryan Thomas 'finally' receives apology letter from Roxanne Pallett

Ryan Thomas is thought to have received Roxanne's apology letter. Picture: PA Images

CBB winner Ryan Thomas is reported to have received a letter of apology from Roxanne Pallett four weeks after the show ended.

Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, 34, is thought to have finally received the letter Roxanne Pallett, 35, claimed to have sent soon after he was crowned 2018's Celebrity Big Brother winner.

After the former Emmerdale actress accused Ryan of 'repeatedly and deliberately' punching her during their time in the CBB house, Roxanne was slammed by fans for her 'overdramatic' reaction and dropped from all lines of work.

She claimed she had sent a hand-written letter of apology to her former housemate, but he hadn't received it until now.

Roxanne was slammed for her over-reaction to Ryan's 'punches'. Picture: PA Images

A Celebrity Big Brother insider told The Sun Online: “Ryan has finally received his letter from Roxanne.

“It was very heartfelt and unreservedly apologetic. He wants to put it to bed now and move on.”

The news comes as, earlier this month, Ryan appeared on This Morning to explain to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he was keen to stay out of the drama.

"I don’t really want to be a part of it, I don’t want to fuel it," he told them, whilst girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh sat supportively by his side.

“I know that Roxanne will be having a lot of backlash for this.

“It’s not something I want to do.”

Ryan Thomas appeared on This Morning with girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh. Picture: ITV

After the 'punch-gate' scandal, Roxanne quit the CBB house and Ofcom received over 11,000 complaints in relation to her reaction.

In an attempt to redeem herself, Roxanne agreed to an exit interview with CBB host Emma Willis, during which she said: "I needed to come and tell everyone that I got it wrong.

“I'm human. I made a massive, massive, horrible mistake.”

Roxanne is now taking time out of the public eye with fiancé Lee Walton.