Roxanne Pallett goes public with new boyfriend one year after CBB 'punchgate' scandal

12 August 2019, 10:51

Roxanne Pallett has a new boyfriend
Roxanne Pallett has a new boyfriend. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The former Emmerdale actress is dating American firefighter Jason Carrion - who also appeared on Married At First Sight USA

Roxanne Pallett has gone public with her new American boyfriend Jason Carrion, who is a firefighter that also starred in Married At First Sight USA.

Read more: Love Island stars are charging fans £10,000 to attend their birthday parties

The former Emmerdale actress, 36, met Jason while she was spending time in New York following the CBB 'punchgate' scandal of last year.

She has reportedly been seeing him for around a month, which comes seven months after she split from her fiance Lee Walton.

Jason, 33, appeared on Married At First Sight, and divocred from his wife Cortney Hendrix in February of this year.

Read more: Jeremy Kyle preparing for a prime time TV comeback with ITV next year

Roxanne has remained mostly out of the spotlight since she caused outrage after falsely accusing Ryan Thomas of punching her during last year's series of Celebrity Big Brother.

In the months after the fallout, she revealed that she was suffering from PTSD and anxiety as a result of the controversy.

Writing on her Instagram story back in March, Roxanne said: “Thank you for all your message from over the last few months whilst I was taking some time away & getting some long overdue therapy for PTSD, Panic Disorder & Anxiety. Your support during my darkest days have meant more to me than you could possibly know. 

“I felt so alone & unwelcome in this world that I prayed for God to take me away, but somehow I pushed through. And part of that was because I was shown love, understanding & compassion. When I had no fight left in me, others were fighting for me. The strength from a kind message, a reassuring smile or a hug in a supermarket were all part of the rescue which helped me take a step forward. 

“As anyone who battles mental health knows, it’s a long road ahead. We are all human, we all make mistakes, we are all learning. Just trying to get through each day. I just wanted to say thank you. (sic)".

Her accusation in the CBB house caused uproar in the outside world, and Roxanne eventually walked from the house and Ryan ended up winning the show.

Roxanne was labelled 'manipulative', and a 'liar', and many of her former Emmerdale co-stars came forward with similar stories of what she had done to them.

Roxanne apologised twice on TV - once on The Jeremy Vine Show and once in an interview with Emma Willis - and she subsequently quit all her upcoming commitments, including her part of Cinderella in a pantomime.

