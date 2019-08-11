Jeremy Kyle preparing for a prime time TV comeback with ITV next year

Jeremy Kyle's popular talk show was axed in May. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Jeremy Kyle is being lined up for a return to our screens 'early next year'.

The dad-of-four, 54, found himself at the centre of a media storm and had his show axed in May following the death of a guest.

Jeremy was left devastated after Steve Dymond committed suicide ten days after failing a lie detector test on the show.

Initially the show was suspended pending an investigation, before it was announced ITV had decided to permanently cancel the long-running daytime show.

Top ITV bosses are currently working on ideas for a new show that Jeremy, 54, will host.

It's possible he will switch from daytime telly to an evening primetime spot.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Jeremy is a huge ratings draw and he has a great relationship with ITV, who are very keen to bring him back.

“So it was only a matter of time. An ITV team have been told ‘find a format for Jeremy’ and that is what they are working hard to do.

“His team have told them they are open to all ideas.

"As you would expect, chat show formats are being considered, but others are too.

“And it is not a given that his return will be to daytime TV.

“We are expecting to have initial meetings about what they come up with in September, with the aim of then having Jeremy back on TV early next year.”

The Jeremy Kyle show was a ratings hit. Picture: ITV

In May Carolyn McCall, ITV’s CEO, made the decision to cancel the long-running Jeremy Kyle show.

She said: “Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end

“Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

At the time Jeremy said: "Myself and the production team I have worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”