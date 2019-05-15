Jeremy Kyle show cancelled permanently following guest death

15 May 2019, 10:07 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 10:24

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been cancelled
The Jeremy Kyle Show has been cancelled. Picture: ITV
By Alice Dear

ITV have announced The Jeremy Kyle Show has been cancelled forever.

ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall has confirmed the show will no longer air following the death of a guest.

She said in a statement: ““Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.”

She added: “Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

The show has been axed following a guest's death
The show has been axed following a guest's death. Picture: ITV

This comes after the show was pulled off air earlier in the week following the death of guest Steve Dymond.

Steve Dymond was found dead a week after filming his episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

At the time, a spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: “Everyone at ITV and 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends.

"ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.”

They added: “Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show."

It has been reported that Steve "collapsed to the ground” during the show’s recording after being given the lie detector results.

An audience member who was there the day of the recording said that Steve took the lie detector test to show his fiancé he had not been unfaithful.

Steve is believed to have failed the test, and the pair split due to the results.

