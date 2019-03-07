Roxanne Pallett breaks social media silence after CBB shame to defend 'paedophile' Michael Jackson

Roxanne Pallett returned to Instagram to defend MJ. Picture: Channel 5 /Instagram

By Emma Gritt

The former Emmerdale actress posted on Instagram for the first time in EIGHT MONTHS to back the star ahead of Leaving Neverland documentary.

Roxanne Pallett returned to Instagram to leap to the defence of Michael Jackson - hours before the airing of a bombshell new documentary that puts forward new evidence that he was a child molester.

The actress, 36, broke a self-imposed eight month social media silence to voice her support for the Thriller star, who is the subject of new claims that he sexually molested young boys in the 80s and early 90s.

Read more: Peter Andre defends 'paedophile' Michael Jackson

Roxanne Pallett has returned to social media to defend Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

She posted a black and white photo of the star with the caption: "Just because you read it in a magazine or see it on the TV screen, don’t make it factual...' (Lyrics:Tabloid Junkie) #michaeljackson #mjinnocent #mjfam."

Roxanne sensationally quit social media - and the public eye - after she was revealed as lying about what happened between her and former Corrie star Ryan.

Read more: Wade Robson revealed - all you need to know about Leaving Neverland accuser

But the screening of the first part of Dan Reed's controversial documentary, which features interviews with two former fans that claim Jackson systematically abused and performed sex acts on them from the age just 7, was enough to coax her back online.

Roxanne posted this image and message. Picture: INSTAGRAM

A source close to the actress, who caused controversy last summer when she falsely accused soap rival Ryan Thomas of assaulting her in the Celebrity Big Brother house, told The Sun that is a lifelong fan of MJ, who died in 2009 aged 50.

Read more: James Safechuck revealed - all you need to know about child star Leaving Neverland accuser

They said: "Roxy has been an MJ fan since she was young and was introduced to the Jacksons a couple of years ago through a mutual friend.

"She remains in touch with Tito and wanted to publicly extend her support to the Jackson family."