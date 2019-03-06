Who is James Safechuck? Michael Jackson accuser who appears in new documentary Leaving Neverland

James Safechuck claims Michael Jackson sexually abused him between the ages of 10 and 14. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

Who is James Safechuck? Here’s what you need to know as the Michael Jackson accuser opens up on his relationship with the late singer.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson are set to share their alleged experiences of sexual abuse at the hands of Michael Jackson in a new documentary.

Leaving Neverland, which will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday and Thursday night, sees the two men – now in their 30s and 40s – share their experiences of the late singer when they were children.

While Wade has since had a career based in showbiz as a dancer and choreographer, James lives a very quiet life and has never spoken to the media about the alleged abuse he experienced until now.

Who is James Safechuck?

James Safechuck met Michael Jackson when he starred in a Pepsi commercial with the singer. Picture: PA

James will find himself propelled into the limelight following his part in the Leaving Neverland documentary.

Since his connections to Michael Jackson as a child, James has since lived a very private life.

James is now a computer programmer, married with two children.

James Safeshuck and Michael Jackson

James Safechuck opens up about the alleged abuse in new documentary Leaving Neverland. Picture: Getty

Michael Jackson's family have denied all allegations. Picture: PA

James first met Michael when he was cast to join the star in a Pepsi commercial.

James alleges that after Michael integrated himself into his family, he abused him from the age of 10 to 14 while they were on tour together.

In 1993, James did defend Michael in his 1993 child sex abuse trial, but denied to in the 2005 trial.

In a CBS interview, James alleged that Michael told him he was “his first”, but James – being a child – was unaware of what this meant.

In 2013, James filed a lawsuit against Jackson’s estate which was later dismissed.

James said that the lawsuit was him “fighting back for little James”.

Michael Jackson's family have denied all allegations.