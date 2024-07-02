Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carnival tour date in Bern, Switzerland just hours before show time.

Pink has confirmed she will be cancelling her Summer Carnival tour date in Bern, Switzerland just hours before she's due to go on stage.

Having just completed the UK leg of her 2024 world tour, the Get The Party Started singer has been advised by her medical team to cancel the show with just over 24 hours to go.

Emotional over the decision, Pink took to her Instagram account to share the exact reason why she's had to pull out.

She wrote: "I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday.

Pink's Summer Carnival tour was brought back for 2024 after it's success . Picture: Getty

"I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.

"I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded; please visit @takk_ab_entertainment for more information.

"Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. P!nk xoxo."

And luckily for Pink, her adoring fans were more than understanding as they flooded her social media page with well-wishes as they hope she has a speedy recovery.

Pink's Summer Carnival performances are high energy and also contain a lot of stunts so it's reported her medical team forced her to take a break.

The Sun reported: "This, naturally, takes a toll on her and she has been advised to take a break. The call to cancel the gig was a hard one for her to make because she hates letting down her fans.”

Pink is due to resume her tour in Europe on Saturday 6th July in Copenhagen, Denmark.

