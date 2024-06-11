Pink Summer Carnival Cardiff timings: When does the show start and finish?

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour
Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When does Pink's Summer Carnival show in Cardiff start and end? Who are the support acts and what time are they on?

Pink, 44, is kicking off the UK leg of her Summer Carnival Tour for 2024 in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium where she will perform hits such as Get the Party Started, Raise Your Glass and Who Knew.

The singer is expected to put on an epic show on the Tuesday evening, with the show continuing to tour across London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow throughout June.

As fans of Pink get excited for the star to grace the stage of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Tuesday 11th June, some have been left questioning the timings of the show - including what time Pink comes on stage.

From the start time of Pink's Summer Carnival in Cardiff to the end and the timings for her supports acts, here's everything you need to know:

Pink will step out on stage in Cardiff tonight for the first show of the UK leg of her tour Summer Carnival
Pink will step out on stage in Cardiff tonight for the first show of the UK leg of her tour Summer Carnival

When does Pink's show in Cardiff start?

Pink will kick off the UK leg of her Summer Carnival tour in Cardiff, at the Principality Stadium on 11th June, with the star expected to take to the stage at 8:25pm.

The stadium gates will open at 5:15pm, and the first of the support acts - KidCutUp - is due to perform just 15 minutes later at 5:30pm.

They will be followed by Gayle at 6:15pm and The Script at 7:05pm before Pink's performance kicks off at 8:25pm.

When does Pink's show in Cardiff end?

Pink is expected to be on stage for just over two hours after a 8:25pm start time, meaning the show will come to an end from 10:25pm earliest.

Pink is expected to put on a killer show at the nine locations across the UK and Ireland
Pink is expected to put on a killer show at the nine locations across the UK and Ireland

What is the setlist for Pink's Cardiff show?

At the moment, there is no official setlist for Pink's Summer Carnival Tour for 2024 as the star is yet to kick off the series of concerts.

It is unknown exactly what songs Pink will perform while in Cardiff, however, here is the generic setlist from the Summer Carnival Tour last year to give you an idea of some of the hits you'll hear:

  1. Get the Party Started
  2. Raise Your Glass
  3. Who Knew
  4. Just Like A Pill
  5. Try
  6. What About Us
  7. Turbulence
  8. Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)
  9. Just Give Me A Reason
  10. F***in' Perfect
  11. Just Like Fire
  12. Please Don't Leave Me
  13. 'Cover Me in Sunshine' (with Willow Sage Hart TBC)
  14. Kids in Love
  15. When I Get There
  16. I Am Here
  17. Irrelevant
  18. No Ordinary Love (Sade cover)
  19. Runaway
  20. Trustfall
  21. Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
  22. Never Gonna Not Dance Again
  23. Last Call
  24. So What

Heart: P!nk opens up about life, love and music with Mark Wright in Authentically P!nk

Where else is Pink playing in the UK?

Pink will be performing nine shows of the Summer Carnival tour in June 2024 across the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list of her tour dates in the area:

  • 11th June 2024 – Cardiff – Principality Stadium
  • 15th June 2024 – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • 16th June 2024 – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • 20th June 2024 – Dublin – Aviva Stadium
  • 21st June 2024 – Dublin – Aviva Stadium
  • 24th June 2024 – Liverpool – Anfield Stadium
  • 25th June 2024 – Liverpool – Anfield Stadium
  • 28th June 2024 – Glasgow – Hampden Park
  • 29th June 2024 – Glasgow – Hampden Park

