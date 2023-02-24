Pink's daughter Willow, 11, has a job on tour and gets paid minimum wage

By Alice Dear

Pink will be joined by her two children when she goes back on tour this summer.

Pink has revealed that her daughter Willow, 11, has a job while on tour with her.

The singer, who dropped her ninth album Trustfall this month, said that her daughter works for a wage while touring the world with her.

She's also been teaching her daughter how to negotiate for herself when it comes to pay.

Appearing on TODAY, Pink told the hosts that both her children, Willow and six-year-old Jameson, will join her on the road.

Pink explained: “Willow has a job on tour, we just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

She went on: “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’

"I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math'."

Pink's tour will start on June 7 in the UK.

