P!nk tributes Olivia Newton John with emotional performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You

21 November 2022, 10:29 | Updated: 21 November 2022, 15:19

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

P!nk said it was 'an absolute honour' to sing the iconic Olivia Newton-John track after she died of breast cancer at age 73 in August.

P!nk left us all in tears when she paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton John over the weekend.

The 43-year-old honoured Olivia on Sunday during the 2022 American Music Awards when she performed the hit Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease.

As she sang, iconic images and videos of Olivia - who tragically passed away of breast cancer at the age of 73 - were shown on a screen behind her.

Unsurprisingly, the crowd erupted into cheers at the end of the performance with the crowd panning to Pink's husband Carey Hart, 47, and their two children, 11-year-old daughter Willow and five-year-old son Jameson.

Ahead of the show, Pink told ABC7 it was ‘an absolute honor’ to be able to honour the star.

She said: "I had the pleasure of being around her several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine.

"She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her [music]."

The song was originally sung by Olivia for the hit musical film Grease (1978), and its accompanying soundtrack, and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

P!nk performing Hopelessly Devoted To You at the AMAs 2022
P!nk performing Hopelessly Devoted To You at the AMAs 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Olivia passed away in August at her ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley of California after she was diagnosed with breast cancer three times during her lifetime, beginning in 1992.

She announced she had been diagnosed for a third time in 2017 and it had metastasized, spread to her bones, and progressed to Stage IV, but had decided to keep this private.

The superstar left behind her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter Chloe, 36, whom she shared with her first husband Matt Lattanzi.

P!ink shared a tribute to the star at the time of her death, calling her an 'absolute angel'.

She said at the time: “One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified.

“May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time,' she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the two singer's together.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie got married in 2020

Inside I'm A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin's family life with wife Anne-Marie

A mum has revealed she washes her Christmas tree

Mum divides opinion after revealing she washes her Christmas tree in the bath

Christmas

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates letters from home

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates' letters from home

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A dad has asked for the morning off baby duties

Dad sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

Lifestyle

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall was read a sweet letter by his wife on I'm A Celebrity

Zara Tindall's sweet nicknames for Mike revealed in adorable I'm A Celebrity letter

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Lifestyle

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Lifestyle

The celebrities have been sending messages to their family and friends from the camp

I'm A Celebrity: All the stars' secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed why it's best to keep your washing machine off between 4pm and 7pm

Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about Christmas shopping

Martin Lewis warns of Christmas shopping law that could cost you £100s

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

You could be fined for defrosting your car

Drivers could face £80 fine for clearing frost from their car in the wrong way

Lifestyle

Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins' life away from Victoria Sugden character

TV & Movies

Jill Scott had a cockroach in her ear on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity fans horrified as Jill Scott forced to get medical help after trial goes wrong

I'm A Celebrity 2022