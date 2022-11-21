P!nk tributes Olivia Newton John with emotional performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You

By Naomi Bartram

P!nk said it was 'an absolute honour' to sing the iconic Olivia Newton-John track after she died of breast cancer at age 73 in August.

P!nk left us all in tears when she paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton John over the weekend.

The 43-year-old honoured Olivia on Sunday during the 2022 American Music Awards when she performed the hit Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease.

As she sang, iconic images and videos of Olivia - who tragically passed away of breast cancer at the age of 73 - were shown on a screen behind her.

Unsurprisingly, the crowd erupted into cheers at the end of the performance with the crowd panning to Pink's husband Carey Hart, 47, and their two children, 11-year-old daughter Willow and five-year-old son Jameson.

A beautiful tribute to Olivia Newton-John from @Pink💘



The #AMAs are LIVE on ABC, tune in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ePwIGOQLVQ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

Ahead of the show, Pink told ABC7 it was ‘an absolute honor’ to be able to honour the star.

She said: "I had the pleasure of being around her several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine.

"She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her [music]."

The song was originally sung by Olivia for the hit musical film Grease (1978), and its accompanying soundtrack, and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

P!nk performing Hopelessly Devoted To You at the AMAs 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Olivia passed away in August at her ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley of California after she was diagnosed with breast cancer three times during her lifetime, beginning in 1992.

She announced she had been diagnosed for a third time in 2017 and it had metastasized, spread to her bones, and progressed to Stage IV, but had decided to keep this private.

The superstar left behind her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter Chloe, 36, whom she shared with her first husband Matt Lattanzi.

P!ink shared a tribute to the star at the time of her death, calling her an 'absolute angel'.

She said at the time: “One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified.

“May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time,' she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the two singer's together.”