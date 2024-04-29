MAFS Australia's Madeleine reveals why she wasn't at the reunion

MAFS Australia bride Madeleine didn't show up to the reunion. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Why is Madeleine not at the MAFS Australia reunion? Here is the real reason explained.

Married At First Sight Australia bride Madeleine Maxwell, 30, caused a stir on the show after shocking her husband Ash Galati, 33, with her psychic abilities and eccentric outlook on life.

Following her dramatic wedding where she received 'psychic downloads' mid-ceremony, to her explosive honeymoon when she cried over cows- Madeleine has successfully solidified herself as an iconic MAFS contestant.

Unfortunately for her and Ash, their relationship didn't have the same lasting impact, with the couple calling time on their marriage just days after their first commitment ceremony. After their dramatic exit, fans watched as Ash returned to the experiment to take part in the reunion episode, however Madeleine was nowhere to be seen.

Madeleine told Ash she loved him during their first meeting. Picture: Nine

Why is Madeleine not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Madeleine explained why she didn't attend the MAFS Australia reunion, telling Daily Mail Australia: "I chose not to go to the reunion because I did not feel in alignment with the production itself.

"The production itself was something that was contradictory to what they sell Australia."

Madeleine left MAFS Australia after a matter of days. Picture: Nine

Th bride went into further detail about her choice not to take part in the reunion episode, telling Behind the Edit with Yahoo Lifestyle: "I’d had multiple conversations with the higher-ups around certain things that I wasn’t happy with.

"I feel because I’ve done shows before there was just a couple of things I felt really strongly about in terms of all the cast, in terms of like being a voice for all of the cast members. I felt really strongly about certain things and if they didn’t want to come to the party on those things I was going to say I’m not available and I’m not willing to do it. They weren’t willing to come to the party and I went ‘okay cool, that’s fine’."

Madeleine added: "I am a strong believer in like, standing up for yourself when it comes to certain boundaries and I would suggest everyone do that on Married At First Sight because otherwise they’ll take you for a ride.

"That’s why I wasn’t there, it wasn’t because I hated the show, it wasn’t because I hated everyone else, it wasn’t because of anyone really."

Madeleine and Ash were one of the last couples to get married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Madeleine received a mixed response after appearing on the show, with many viewers taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the MAFS bride.

