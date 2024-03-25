Why did Madeleine and Ash leave MAFS Australia?

Madeleine and Ash have left MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Ash and Madeleine from MAFS Australia left the show in a hurry, but why exactly did they decide to quit the experiment? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight Australia have seen some interesting cast members on the show, however one bride who wins the prize for the most eccentric has to be psychic medium Madeleine Maxwell.

From her and Ash Galati's strange wedding, to their 'crazy' honeymoon, the former Home and Away actress has continued to cause a stir on the show and divide fans.

The pair had a challenging time in the experiment, and after the first commitment ceremony things became even more awkward when Madeleine chose to 'leave' whilst Ash voted to 'stay'. It was later revealed that the couple had left the experiment before they could make it to the next commitment ceremony.

But why did Ash and Madeleine leave MAFS Australia? Here is everything you need to know.

Madeleine and Ash chose to leave the experiment before the next commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

Why did Madeleine and Ash leave MAFS Australia?

The day after the commitment ceremony Ash decided to exit the experiment, telling cameras that he 'had a change of heart and they’d come to an amicable decision to leave.'

Whilst Madeleine did not appear on camera to explain why she left so abruptly, a source told So Dramatic! the real reason behind her exit.

The insider said: "After Ash wrote to stay… She point blank said to producers she refused to carry on with the experiment and was going home.

"It’s not uncommon for participants to threaten to quit like this and no one can be held against their will, with producers then tasked with talking them around to continue with the experiment."

The source went on to tell the publication that producers 'did not want to dramatise it, and felt it was easier to let them go quickly and quietly.'

It seems like things between Ash and Madeleine are at an all time low, with So Dramatic! revealing that Madeleine is reportedly not attending the reunion episode.

Since leaving the show, Madeleine has been relatively quiet on social media and has not publicly commented about her time on MAFS Australia.

Ash and Madeleine caused a stir on social media following their wedding. Picture: Nine

Ash and Madeleine joined the experiment as latecomers alongside fellow couple Ridge and Jade.

Whilst Jade and Ridge have chosen to stay on the show for at least another week, it seems like things with Ash and Madeleine are over for good.

