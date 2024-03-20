MAFS Australia's Ash reveals 'crazy' unaired honeymoon moments with wife Madeleine

Ash has revealed some behind-the-scenes gossip after Madeleine caused a stir on social media. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

If you thought Madeleine and Ash's wedding on MAFS Australia was wild, wait until you hear about their honeymoon...

Married At First Sight Australia has seen its fair share of interesting couples over the years, however one of the more peculiar matches to grace our screens has to be psychic medium Madeleine, 30, and sales manager Ash, 33.

After a strange wedding ceremony in which Madeleine said she 'loved' Ash upon first meeting him, viewers watched as the bride continued to receive 'psychic downloads' regarding her new husband. Apparently sensing 'bad vibes' from the groom, this wasn't the best of starts to Ash and Madeleine's marriage.

However things became even worse on their honeymoon, as the 30-year-old continued to experience more 'psychic downloads' during their first romantic dinner together. Whilst Madeleine was content with how the conversation was going, it looked like Ash was ready to do a runner mid meal.

Since the episode has aired, Ash has come out and said that even more 'crazy' antics happened when cameras weren't rolling.

Madeleine and Ash were latecomers to the experiement. Picture: Nine

During an interview on Yahoo's podcast Behind The Edit, Ash revealed:

"There was a lot of chaos that didn't make it to TV. You only got a taste of what went on, it was crazy.

"You didn't see jumping on tables, screaming at the universe, rolling around on the floor, not participating in any activity that we did. We went on a boat and she hated it, we did clay (pottery) and she hated it, didn't participate, just wild antics."

"The morning after the wedding, I was like there's something - the vibe wasn't there. I was like this is just weird, I don't know if I'm in a new experience and everything feels weird, but it just felt weird being around her."

Madeleine and Ash tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

This isn't the first time Madeleine has been accused of behaving strangely whilst on the show.

During her wedding, an insider claimed that the bride tried to 'direct' the MAFS Australia crew, despite that not being her job.

A source told Yahoo! Lifestyle: "Madeleine kept pausing the ceremony to direct the camera operators, sound guys and producers herself.

"Halfway through her vows she’d suddenly stop, turn around and shout things like, ‘Can I get a close-up shot here?’ and other demands."

Ash and Madeleine caused a stir on social media following their wedding. Picture: Nine

It appears that Madeline's antics continued throughout the couple's honeymoon, as viewers recently saw the 30-year-old break down in tears upon visiting a field of cattle after she 'had cows for dinner' the night before.

Despite his best efforts to cheer up his new bride, Ash's comments fell on deaf ears as Madeleine cried during the entirety of their date.

Feeling pretty bewildered, a confused Ash said: "I don't know how you can go from eating meat one night to crying the next day but she seemed pretty upset about it. It's quite hard to make sense of some of these things."

Madeleine felt guilty about eating steak the night before. Picture: Nine

Fans will have to wait and see whether these two are still together as the series continues to air in the UK.

