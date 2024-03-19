MAFS Australia bride Madeleine’s shocking unaired wedding antics revealed

MAFS Australia pair Madeleine and Ash tied the knot on the show. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

It was one of the strangest weddings of all time on MAFS Australia, but it seems that there was more drama at Ash and Madeleine's wedding than what was shown on TV...

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia bride Madeleine Maxwell, 30, has cemented herself as an iconic MAFS cast member after her bizarre wedding antics caused a stir on social media.

The psychic medium was matched with Ash Galati, 33, after experts Mel, John and Alessandra thought the couple would have an immediate connection. But things didn't exactly go to plan as the pair went on to exchange their vows during a very strange ceremony.

Upon meeting her new husband for the first time, Madeleine told Ash she 'loved him', and also described having 'psychic downloads' in which she sensed 'bad vibes' from Ash. But according to a MAFS Australia insider, this wasn't the strangest thing that happened during their nuptials.

In scenes which were unaired, Madeleine reportedly tried to 'direct' the Married At First Sight Australia crew whilst they filmed her wedding.

Madeleine and Ash were the latest couple to get married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

A source told Yahoo! Lifestyle: "Madeleine kept pausing the ceremony to direct the camera operators, sound guys and producers herself.

"Halfway through her vows she’d suddenly stop, turn around and shout things like, ‘Can I get a close-up shot here?’ and other demands."

Another source also told the publication there was a 'power struggle' between Madeleine and MAFS producers, after it was revealed the 30-year-old was an actress who had appeared in Aussie soaps Home & Away and Wentworth Prison.

Ash and Madeleine caused a stir on social media following their wedding. Picture: Nine

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their feelings towards the new couple, and things aren't looking good for the pair.

One user wrote: "Already I can tell this isn’t going to end well between Ash and Madeleine #mafs #mafsau Ash seems nice but I don’t think there’s good juju between these two."

Another added: "Look, I'm no psychic medium but I've been sent a message from the MAFS gods and they're all saying Madeleine is cray cray #MAFSAU #MAFS."

With a third stating: "Madeleine is going to eat this guy alive!!! #MAFS #MAFSAU."

Madeleine told Ash she loved him during their first meeting. Picture: Nine

Fans will have to wait and see how Ash and Madeleine's relationship plays out on the show as they are the latest couple to join MAFS alongside Michael Felix, 34, and Stephen Stewart, 27.

Fans also won't have long to wait for another wedding as Ridge Barredo, 27, ties the knot with Jade Pywell, 26, later this week.

