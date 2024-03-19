Are MAFS Australia's Michael and Stephen still together?

MAFS Australia couple Michael and Stephen are a new couple on the show. Picture: Instagram/@m.felix88/Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia couple Stephen and Michael wed on the show, but are they still in a relationship? Here are all the answers you need.

Married At First Sight Australia couple Michael Felix, 34, and Stephen Stewart, 27, have had an interesting start to their marriage after Michael's first match pulled out of the show just days before their wedding.

Luckily, MAFS experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla found Michael a new husband in the form of Stephen.

But after a rocky honeymoon things went from bad to worse when Stephen was accused of flirting with his hairdresser in front of Michael. From then on there was no going back and the pair decided to call it quits and leave the experiment.

Are Michael and Stephen still together? Here is everything you need to know about the MAFS Australia couple.

Michael was Stephen's second groom after his first matched pulled out of the show. Picture: Nine

Are Michael and Stephen still together?

Michael and Stephen from MAFS Australia are no longer together.

After meeting on the show, the pair decided to exit the process during their second commitment ceremony. The newlyweds went through some tricky points during their marriage, including the infamous 'cheating' scandal, which ultimately led to the demise of their relationship.

Stephen and Michael from MAFS Australia are no longer together. Picture: Nine

Micheal and Stephen's wedding

The couple's wedding didn't get off to the best of starts when Stephen found out that he wasn't Michael's first match.

A shocked Stephen told cameras: "Instantly I felt sick, I just felt like this is not a genuine match then. This is just a really last minute slap dash 'you'll do' and that is a huge red flag."

Despite this the pair did manage to connect and were keen to try and build a connection.

Michael and Stephen tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Stephen and Michael's honeymoon

Despite a sticky start to their marriage, the couple began to bond on their honeymoon and eventually grew closer in the experiment.

Michael even confessed: "We are so compatible and the universe works in mysterious ways."

Michael and Stephen's first commitment ceremony

During their first commitment ceremony Michael and Stephen confronted the troubles in their relationship.

Whilst Michael admitted he was 'madly attracted' to his husband, unfortunately Stephen didn't feel the same way. The couple decided to stay for another week, however relations between the two continued to go from bad to worse.

Stephen and Michael had a rocky start to their marriage. Picture: Nine

Stephen flirts with his hairdresser

During a publicity shoot for MAFS Australia, Michael accused his husband of flirting with his hairdresser.

The groom said: "I can see my husband flirting with the hairdresser, and on the car ride home I see that Stephen was smiling and laughing at his phone.

"I asked, 'Who are you texting?' He was talking to the hairdresser. Stephen told me that he felt a spark with this hairdresser that he's never felt with me."

Stephen then hit back at Michael saying: "I had a 30 second conversation with someone and felt it was so much easier to get flirty with them than I did with you in two and a half weeks."

Michael and Stephen hit a roadblock in their relationship. Picture: Nine

Stephen and Michael split

After their monumental argument regarding Stephen's hairdresser, the pair were not in a good space going into the next commitment ceremony.

There was no way for the two to rebuild their connection and this led to to two of them choosing to exit the experiment.

