MAFS Australia's Stephen reveals tragic story behind facial scars

19 March 2024, 16:39

MAFS Australia's Stephen found it difficult to accept his facial scars
MAFS Australia's Stephen found it difficult to accept his facial scars. Picture: Channel Nine
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Stephen has opened up about the car accident which left him with scars on his face.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia groom Stephen has revealed the tragic childhood accident which left him scarred on the face.

The 26-year-old hairdresser joined the cast of Married At First Sight season 11 halfway through the experiment when he was matched with Michael, a groom who was stood-up previously by drop-out Simon.

As viewers are introduced to Stephen for the first time, he opens up about the scars on his face, the accident which caused them and how he struggled to accept them when he was younger.

When he was just eight-years-old, Stephen was involved in a front-on collision on the freeway, explaining: "I remember waking up to the sound of mum screaming."

Stephen opened up about the accident which gave him the scars on his face on MAFS
Stephen opened up about the accident which gave him the scars on his face on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Tragically, the driver of the other car involved in the crash died.

Stephen admitted that the recovery of the accident was more intense than the incident itself, and that he struggled to deal with the changes to his appearance when returning to school.

"Going to school for the first time and the kids being scared to be around me," he said: "The reality of like, this is what I look like now, this is what everyone else is seeing."

Stephen was involved in a head-on traffic collision when he was just eight-years-old
Stephen was involved in a head-on traffic collision when he was just eight-years-old. Picture: Channel Nine

As a young man, Stephen began to start preparing himself for rejection because of his appearance, reflecting that at is something he has "carried with him".

Stephen explained how his family was a massive support to him during this time; the MAFS groom is one of eight children and an identical twin himself.

"I've got an awesome family who are super supportive," he added: "No one allowed me to dwell in my own sorrow. It was like – this has happened, we move on. I'm really thankful for that."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia couple Michael and Stephen are a new couple on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Michael and Stephen still together?

Michael tied the knot with Stephen on MAFS Australia

Who is Michael from MAFS Australia? His age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance

MAFS Australia's Lauren looks unrecognisable before botox and filler

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

MAFS Australia pair Madeleine and Ash tied the knot on the show

MAFS Australia bride Madeleine’s shocking unaired wedding antics revealed

MAFS couple Sara and Tim have had a rocky time on the show

MAFS Australia insider reveals real reason why Sara cancelled dates with Tim

Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on Married At First Sight

Mel Schilling's cancer health update, how is the Married At First Sight expert doing?

Exclusive
Mel Schilling is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year

Mel Schilling was 'doubled over in pain' filming MAFS Australia before cancer diagnosis

Celebrities