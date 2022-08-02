Pink's daughter Willow 'bitten by the theatre bug' as she stars in Grease

Willow has landed roles in Grease and High School Musical. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Casey Hart has said he's 'so proud' of his daughter after she starred in Grease and High School Musical.

It looks like Pink's daughter Willow is following in her mother's footsteps after she landed roles in a number of musical productions.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

The 11-year-old's father Casey Hart posted a number of photos of her performing on Instagram, revealing that she's 'been bitten by the theatre bug'.

He said: "I’m so proud of the lil woman that willow is becoming!!!! She has been bitten by the theater bug, and she is killing it!!! Did two different productions this summer.

"High school musical, and Grease. It seriously rattled me when seeing her on the stage and how she is getting older 🤣. I love you munchin, and so proud of you."

This isn't the first time Willow's showed off her musical skills. Last year, she and her mum collaborated on single "Cover Me In Sunshine", and also appeared together in a music video for the track.

Pink and Casey are also parents to five-year-old Jameson, and they regularly post about their kids on social media.

Casey recently penned a tribute to Willow to mark her 11th birthday, writing: "My ... sassy, fierce, physical, loving, and intelligent daughter Willow. You have taught me to love in ways I didn’t know was possible.

Casey and Pink share two children. Picture: Getty

"You gave me the gift of being a father, and I thank you for that!" he added. "I cherish all of our special times together and even the tough ones. You are growing into a young woman, and though it hurts my heart that you are getting older, I can’t wait to see the human you become."