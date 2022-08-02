ITV confirm Big Brother will return with teaser after five year hiatus

ITV will bring Big Brother back next year with a teaser in an ad break during last night’s Love Island final.

Big Brother will be back next year, ITV has confirmed.

During the ad break of the Love Island final, bosses teased a brand new series of the Channel 4 reality show.

An image popped up of the iconic eye, along with the instantly recognisable theme tune.

And it’s fair to say fans are very excited about the 2023 revival, as one person wrote on Twitter: “That music gives me goosebumps it used to be my ringtone.”

ITV has confirmed Big Brother is back. Picture: ITV

“Nah, you can’t tease it now when it’s coming in 2023, can you,” another wrote, while a third added: “YEASSSSSSSSS THE BEST NEWS EVER.”

And a fourth agreed: “Omg I can’t believe it!!! Yes yes yes!!”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV said of the new season: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.”

He added: “We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Davina McCall was the original host of Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

Big Brother first launched in 2000 and ran for 10 years on Channel 4 with Davina McCall as the host.

It was then relaunched on Channel 5 in 2011, with previous winner Brian Dowling as the presenter, before Emma Willis finished the series.

It’s not known who will front the new series in 2023, but Big Brother superfan Rylan Clark is thought to be on the shortlist.

A TV source previously told The Sun : "They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans. The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key.

"It needs the full treatment and they're confident they are the ones who can return it to its legendary former glory."