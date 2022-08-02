Who won Love Island last night?

Love Island 2022: Who won the final? Here's everything that happened...

Love Island 2022 came to an end last night, with the final four couples battling it out.

After three months worth of laughter, tears and a lot of drama, one pair became £50,000 richer.

Laura Whitmore touched down in Mallorca to hand the winning couple the prize in an extra glitzy final.

But who won Love Island 2022 and what happened in the final? Here’s what we know…

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned winners of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who won Love Island 2022?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022, after being voted the favourites by the public and split the £50,000 prize money.

The pair beat Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in the final two, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came in third and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were fourth.

After hearing the news, Ekin-Su, 27, burst into tears, while Davide was completely speechless.

Ekin-Su later added: “It feels so surreal finding the man of your dreams and just growing.”

The final of Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

This time, the couple weren’t asked to choose whether to split or steal the cash prize, with Laura announcing: “After eight hot weeks and 36 amazing islanders looking for love, only four couples remain. There have been blow dries, bombshells and bed-hopping galore.

“The winning couple will split a huge £50,000 and this year we are not even asking them to choose between love and money.”

Following the news, one person said on Twitter: “I knew Ekin-Su and Davide were going to win I'm so happy for them.”

While another person said: “I actually think Ekin-Su and Davide might be my favourite Love Island couple ever.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations Ekin-Su and Davide. The Turkish Delight and Italian Stallion have gone and won!”