Who is Love Island's Dami Hope? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

6 June 2022, 20:30

Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants
Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants. Picture: Instagram/@nextdaydelivery

Dami Hope is one of the contestants on this year's Love Island - find out how old he is, where he's from, and what he does for work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is officially back on our screens, and we couldn't be happier about the return of our favourite show.

The ITV2 series will see the 12 singletons move into a brand-new Majorca villa in the hopes of having a summer of love.

One of them is Dami Hope, who is one of this year's original contestants.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants
Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Dami Hope? What's his age and job?

Dami, 26, is a senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Speaking about his decision to go on Love Island, he said: "I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, 'Why not?'"

He describes himself as "fun, flirty and fiery", and says he is "good at giving advice".

When asked in his entrance interview why he thinks he's a catch, he replied: "When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first. If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other."

Is Dami on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @nextdaydelivery.

How can I watch Love Island?

Love Island is on weekdays on ITV2 at 9pm.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 6th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

