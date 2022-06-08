Who is Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island Bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, including her career and home town.

The Love Island drama has officially started, with the latest batch of contestants determined to find The One.

And while 11 singletons started the process, bosses decided to chuck in two bombshells after just a few hours.

One of those bombshells is Ekin-Su, who says she’s excited to get to know the rest of the Islanders.

But who is Ekin-Su and how old is she? Here’s what we know…

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is 27-years-old. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and where is she from?

Ekin-Su is 27-years-old, the same age as fellow islanders Davide Sanclimenti and Andrew Le Page.

She hails from Essex and asked why she decided to join the show, Ekin-Su said: “I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”

What is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s job?

Ekin-Su is an actress and lives between London and Istanbul.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

She said she doesn’t like ‘cockiness’, adding: “I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats.

“Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”

Find Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Instagram

You can find Ekin-Su on Instagram @ekinsuofficial, where she already has over 350,000 followers.

She has one of the biggest starting followings out of any of the stars.