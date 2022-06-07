Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

7 June 2022, 06:56 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 16:04

Here's how old the Love Island contestants are
Here's how old the Love Island contestants are. Picture: ITV

How old is Davide from Love Island and what is Gemma's age? Here's everything you need to know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is back with a brand new series and it’s safe to say the drama has already started.

While the contestants are in a brand new villa, the viewers also took charge of the first recoupling.

But as we get to know the likes of Davide and Dami a little better, some fans have been wondering how old they are.

Here’s a list of the all the cast’s ages:

How old is the Love Island cast 2022?

Davide Sanclimenti age

Davide Sanclimenti has entered the Love Island villa
Davide Sanclimenti has entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Davide is 27-years-old and is a business owner from Rome, now living in Manchester.

Gemma Owen age

Gemma Owen has joined the Love Island line up
Gemma Owen has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Gemma is 19-years-old and was born in May 2003.

She is an International Dressage Rider and Business Owner from Chester, and her dad is Michael Owen.

Dami Hope age

Dami Hope has joined the Love Island 2022 cast
Dami Hope has joined the Love Island 2022 cast. Picture: ITV

Dami is aged 26 and is a senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Liam Llewellyn age

Liam Llewellyn has joined the Love Island line up
Liam Llewellyn has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Liam Llewellyn is a 22-year-old Master’s student studying Strength and Conditioning.

Indiyah Polack age

Indiyah Polack is in the Love Island 2022 line up
Indiyah Polack is in the Love Island 2022 line up. Picture: ITV

Indiyah is 23-years-old and works as a hotel waitress in London.

Ikenna Ekwonna age

Love Island have signed up Ikenna Ekwonna
Love Island have signed up Ikenna Ekwonna. Picture: ITV

Also 23-years-old, Ikenna is from Nottingham and works in pharmaceutical sales.

Amber Beckford age

Amber Beckford is in the Love Island cast
Amber Beckford is in the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Amber is 24-years-old and lives in London. She currently works as a nanny.

Tasha Ghouri age

Tasha Ghouri has joined the Love Island cast
Tasha Ghouri has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Tasha is just 23-years-old and is a model and dancer from Thirsk.

Luca Bish age

Luca Bish has joined the Love Island line up
Luca Bish has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

23-year-old fishmonger Luca is from Brighton.

Paige Thorne age

Paige has joined the Love Island line up
Paige has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Paige is 24-years-old and is a paramedic from Swansea.

Andrew Le Page age

Andrew Le Page is in the Love Island villa
Andrew Le Page is in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

27-year-old Andrew is a real estate agent from Guernsey.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her nautical blue dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Luca Bish dated Saffron Barker

Love Island's Luca Bish opens up about famous ex-girlfriends

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2022?

Frank in Coronation Street is played by Simon O'Brien

Inside the real life of Coronation Street's Simon O'Brien away from Frank Bardsley role
Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs is engaged to Amelia Tank

Olly Murs announces engagement to Amelia Tank

Celebrities

Peter Andre has revealed his kids will earn 'pocket money' from his new show

Peter Andre reveals kids Princess and Junior are paid to appear on new reality show

Celebrities

Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Love Island's Dami Hope? Age, job, and Instagram revealed
Love Island usually airs for eight weeks

How long is Love Island 2022 on for?

Andrew Le Page has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Andrew Le Page? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Paige Thorne is on Love Island 2022

Who is Love Island's Paige Thorne? Age, job, and Instagram revealed
When is Love Island 2022 on this year?

Is Love Island on every night 2022?

Laura Whitmore has repurposed an old outfit

Laura Whitmore recycles first Love Island outfit: How to get the look
Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

Laura Whitmore gave birth to her first baby last year

When did Laura Whitmore give birth and what is her baby's name?

Celebrities

Ikenna Ekwonna has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Ikenna Ekwonna? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Lola Pearce is reportedly leaving EastEnders

EastEnders fans devastated as Lola Pearce 'set to leave'

Amber Beckford is in the Love Island villa

Who is Love Island's Amber Beckford? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Davide Sanclimenti has joined Love Island

Who is Love Island Davide Sanclimenti? Age, job and Instagram revealed