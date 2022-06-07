Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

Here's how old the Love Island contestants are. Picture: ITV

How old is Davide from Love Island and what is Gemma's age? Here's everything you need to know...

Love Island is back with a brand new series and it’s safe to say the drama has already started.

While the contestants are in a brand new villa, the viewers also took charge of the first recoupling.

But as we get to know the likes of Davide and Dami a little better, some fans have been wondering how old they are.

Here’s a list of the all the cast’s ages:

How old is the Love Island cast 2022?

Davide Sanclimenti age

Davide Sanclimenti has entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Davide is 27-years-old and is a business owner from Rome, now living in Manchester.

Gemma Owen age

Gemma Owen has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Gemma is 19-years-old and was born in May 2003.

She is an International Dressage Rider and Business Owner from Chester, and her dad is Michael Owen.

Dami Hope age

Dami Hope has joined the Love Island 2022 cast. Picture: ITV

Dami is aged 26 and is a senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Liam Llewellyn age

Liam Llewellyn has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Liam Llewellyn is a 22-year-old Master’s student studying Strength and Conditioning.

Indiyah Polack age

Indiyah Polack is in the Love Island 2022 line up. Picture: ITV

Indiyah is 23-years-old and works as a hotel waitress in London.

Ikenna Ekwonna age

Love Island have signed up Ikenna Ekwonna. Picture: ITV

Also 23-years-old, Ikenna is from Nottingham and works in pharmaceutical sales.

Amber Beckford age

Amber Beckford is in the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Amber is 24-years-old and lives in London. She currently works as a nanny.

Tasha Ghouri age

Tasha Ghouri has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Tasha is just 23-years-old and is a model and dancer from Thirsk.

Luca Bish age

Luca Bish has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

23-year-old fishmonger Luca is from Brighton.

Paige Thorne age

Paige has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Paige is 24-years-old and is a paramedic from Swansea.

Andrew Le Page age

Andrew Le Page is in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

27-year-old Andrew is a real estate agent from Guernsey.