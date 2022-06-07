Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?
7 June 2022, 06:56 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 16:04
How old is Davide from Love Island and what is Gemma's age? Here's everything you need to know...
Love Island is back with a brand new series and it’s safe to say the drama has already started.
While the contestants are in a brand new villa, the viewers also took charge of the first recoupling.
But as we get to know the likes of Davide and Dami a little better, some fans have been wondering how old they are.
Here’s a list of the all the cast’s ages:
How old is the Love Island cast 2022?
Davide Sanclimenti age
Davide is 27-years-old and is a business owner from Rome, now living in Manchester.
Gemma Owen age
Gemma is 19-years-old and was born in May 2003.
She is an International Dressage Rider and Business Owner from Chester, and her dad is Michael Owen.
Dami Hope age
Dami is aged 26 and is a senior microbiologist from Dublin.
Liam Llewellyn age
Liam Llewellyn is a 22-year-old Master’s student studying Strength and Conditioning.
Indiyah Polack age
Indiyah is 23-years-old and works as a hotel waitress in London.
Ikenna Ekwonna age
Also 23-years-old, Ikenna is from Nottingham and works in pharmaceutical sales.
Amber Beckford age
Amber is 24-years-old and lives in London. She currently works as a nanny.
Tasha Ghouri age
Tasha is just 23-years-old and is a model and dancer from Thirsk.
Luca Bish age
23-year-old fishmonger Luca is from Brighton.
Paige Thorne age
Paige is 24-years-old and is a paramedic from Swansea.
Andrew Le Page age
27-year-old Andrew is a real estate agent from Guernsey.