Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Jay Younger entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell - find out how old he is, what he does for work, and where he's from.

Love Island may have only been on for a few weeks, but the show has been absolutely jam-packed full of drama.

The latest controversy came in the form of the love triangle between Ekin-Su, Davide, and new boy Jay, which ended in Ekin-Su opting to couple up with the bombshell.

Jay and Ekin-Su now seem to be one of the villa's most loved-up pairings, with both proclaiming to have feelings for the other.

Here's your need-to-know on Jay.

Who is Jay? What's his age and background?

Jay, 28, is an investment analyst from Edinburgh.

Speaking about his decision to go on Love Island, he said: "I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way. And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?"

He added: "I think I am going to be a supportive Islander, I think I am going to bring a lot of fun. Hopefully some good laughs along the way and maybe some indecisive decisions."

Is Jay on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @jayyounger_.