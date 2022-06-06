Who is Love Island's Paige Thorne? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

Love Island is back and we are so excited about getting to know the new cast.

And one woman hoping to find The One is Paige Thorne, who has signed up to have the summer of her life.

Paige said she’s excited to bring ‘positive energy’ to the villa. Here’s everything you need to know about the Islander…

How old is Paige Thorne and where is she from?

Paige is 24-years-old and is from Swansea.

She said she signed up to Love Island because she wants to ‘break out and broaden her horizons’ after unsuccessful dates in her hometown.

“In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore,” she said.

Asked why she thinks she’s single, Paige explained: “I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like, ‘Right, that's it. I’m going to focus on me.’

“Then I was like, ‘Ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.’ I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone.”

What does Paige Thorne do?

Paige has become a paramedic after graduating from university.

You might also find Paige in the kitchen as she is a keen cook, adding: “If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner.

“My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed - I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’.”

Find Paige Thorne on Instagram

You can find Paige on Instagram @paigethornex where she had just over 5,000 followers before the series started.

We can imagine that’s going to change over the next few weeks.