Love Island contestants 2022: See the full line up including Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen

By Naomi Bartram

Who is in the Love Island 2022 cast? See the full line up below...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2022 is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

And while the show doesn't kick off until Monday, June 6, now ITV bosses have now confirmed the first contestants who have joined the line up.

See the full Love Island 2022 cast below...

Paige Thorne

Paige Thorne has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Kicking off the line up is Paige Thorne, who is a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Opening up about why she joined the show, Paige said: "In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore.

"I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

Paige went on to say she wants to bring 'positive energy' and is the 'mum' of the group so wants to look after her cast mates.

Dami Hope

Dami Hope has joined the Love Island 2022 cast. Picture: ITV

26-year-old Dami Hope was the second contestant who was announced for Love Island 2022.

The Senior Microbiologist from Dublin said he wanted to 'put himself out there to get some new experiences'.

He added: "I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally causetrouble - but it happens!"

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah Polack is in the Love Island 2022 line up. Picture: ITV

Indiyah, 23, is a Hotel Waitress from London and is hoping to find The One.

"I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly," she said.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that."

Liam Llewellyn

Liam Llewellyn has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

From Newport, South Wales, Liam Llewellyn is a masters student.

The 22-year-old said he's excited to potentially settle down, admitting: "I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha Ghouri has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Tasha Ghouri is a 23-year-old from Thirsk.

The model and dancer has described her dating life as a 'shambles' as she said: "This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.

"I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."

Davide Sanclimenti

Davide Sanclimenti has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Originally from Rome, Davide Sanclimenti now lives in Manchester.

The 27-year-old is a business owner and says he's going to win over the girls with his Italian charm.

"I think Love Island is going to be so much fun," he said.

"I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me."

Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

19-year-old Gemma Owen hails from Chester and is an International Dressage Rider and Business Owner.

Describing herself, Gemma said: "I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.

"If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way."

Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna Ekwonna has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Ikenna Ekwonna is a 23-year-old Pharmaceutical salesman.

From Nottingham, Ikenna said he's only been in one relationship but is now 'at the age' where he could settle down.

"Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement," he said.

"I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think."

Amber Beckford

Amber Beckford is in the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Hailing from London, Amber Beckford is a 24-year-old Nanny.

Asked what she'll bring to the villa, Amber said: "Hopefully fun! Have some chit chat with the girls. I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down.

"As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!"

The rest of the cast is being announced throughout the day - check here for all the updates.