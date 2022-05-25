When does Love Island 2022 start on ITV2?

Love Island returns to ITV2 this June. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Love Island start date: ITV have officially confirmed the date of the first episode of Love Island 2022.

In news we've been waiting almost an entire year for, the new series Love Island is finally upon us.

ITV have now confirmed that the eighth series of the hugely popular reality show, which is presented by Laura Whitmore, will be back on Monday, June 6, at 9pm on ITV2.

The official Love Island Twitter account wrote: "Here's your first hot date of the summer. #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!"

We don't yet know who the contestants are, but they should hopefully be announced in the coming days.

Laura Whitmore will return to host this year's show. Picture: ITV

The show has had a revamp this year, with the islanders moving into a brand-new new villa. Iain Stirling, the series' narrator, previously told OK! magazine that the new season would be the 'sexiest' ever.

He told OK": "I've not seen the villa. I like to wait and see it on the first day and meet the Islanders for the first time, so I'm like a viewer seeing it for the first time, too.

"That's my vibe… Or maybe it's just me being a little bit lazy."

Love Island sees a group of singles move into a villa in Majorca to find love. Picture: ITV

He added: "I know it's got a fire pit because I talked about that in the trailer and I imagine if there's more working out space it'll be the sexiest series we've ever had."

Love Island starts on June 6 at 9pm on ITV2.