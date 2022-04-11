Love Island 2022 rumoured line-up: All the contestants rumoured for the new series

11 April 2022, 09:52 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 09:56

Here's the rumoured Love Island 2022 line up
Here's the rumoured Love Island 2022 line up. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is in the Love Island 2022 line up? Here's all the rumours so far...

Love Island is back this year, with The Sun confirming the eighth series of the ITV reality show will kick off on June 6.

This time around, the single boys and girls will be heading to a brand new villa somewhere in Mallorca.

Host Laura Whitmore will be returning after it was reported she has been offered a £500k deal to return to the show.

But while we are still a couple of months away from the launch, the rumour mill is already in full swing when it comes to the 2022 line up.

Laura Whitmore is returning to Love Island
Laura Whitmore is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV

Here’s the rumoured Love Island line up so far…

Love Island 2022 rumoured line up:

Sophie Draper

There have been rumours that 22-year-old beautician Sophie Draper will be joining the Love Island line up.

According to reports by The Sun, ITV2 bosses have approached Sophie following her relationship with Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash.

Sophie Draper is rumoured to be in the Love Island line up
Sophie Draper is rumoured to be in the Love Island line up. Picture: Instagram

A source revealed to the publication that producers have already met with Sophie, with the insider saying: "She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet-set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV.

“Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show, it’s early days still but she definitely has potential.

“Matty will be pretty shocked to see her looking for love on TV, but he publicly moved on pretty quickly.”

Brad McDermott

Brad McDermott is Zara McDermott's brother
Brad McDermott is Zara McDermott's brother. Picture: Instagram

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott’s brother Brad is in talks to appear on the show this year.

A source told The Sun: “Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life.

“Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her.

“She also had a great time there, and he thinks it would be a great laugh."

