Love Island villa 'axed ahead of new season' as bosses hunt for new location

The Love Island villa might be about to change... Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

ITV are reportedly looking for a new Love Island villa for 2022.

This year's Love Island could look *very* different, as producers are reportedly on the hunt for a brand-new location.

Fans of the show will know that it's been set in an incredible villa in Majorca for the last few years, but The Sun reports that bosses are eyeing up a new location for 2022.

The reports states that ITV is considering a move to the foothills of mountains, by a lake or to the coast - but features like the swimming pool and iconic fire pit will return.

Love Island is filmed in Majorca. Picture: ITV

An insider said: "Love Island moved from a location in Santanyi in southern Majorca, which was its home for series one and two, to the current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east.

‘Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further.’

They added: "For fans of Love Island this is huge news and they’ll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

We don't yet have confirmation on when Love Island will return for season two, but it will be airing some time this summer.