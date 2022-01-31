Love Island villa 'axed ahead of new season' as bosses hunt for new location

31 January 2022, 16:53

The Love Island villa might be about to change...
The Love Island villa might be about to change... Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

ITV are reportedly looking for a new Love Island villa for 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This year's Love Island could look *very* different, as producers are reportedly on the hunt for a brand-new location.

Fans of the show will know that it's been set in an incredible villa in Majorca for the last few years, but The Sun reports that bosses are eyeing up a new location for 2022.

The reports states that ITV is considering a move to the foothills of mountains, by a lake or to the coast - but features like the swimming pool and iconic fire pit will return.

Love Island is filmed in Majorca
Love Island is filmed in Majorca. Picture: ITV

An insider said: "Love Island moved from a location in Santanyi in southern Majorca, which was its home for series one and two, to the current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east.

‘Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further.’

They added: "For fans of Love Island this is huge news and they’ll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

We don't yet have confirmation on when Love Island will return for season two, but it will be airing some time this summer.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

Is Channel 5's The Teacher based on a true story?

Samuel Bottomley is starring in Channel 5's The Teacher

The Teacher cast: How old is Samuel Bottomley and what else has he been in?
Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale

Who did Kelvin Fletcher play in Emmerdale and why did he quit?
The Teacher episode guide revealed

The Teacher episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 5 drama and when is it on?
All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?

Trending on Heart

We've picked out some incredible chocolate gifts

Valentine's Day 2022: Cute chocolates, cakes and other sweet treats ideal for gifting

Lifestyle

We've picked out some perfect plant presents

Valentine's Day 2022: The best bouquets, dried flowers and houseplants for delivery

Lifestyle

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party

Mum slammed for bringing uninvited child to birthday parties

Lifestyle

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Inside Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland's family life

Celebrities

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

The Teacher cast: Who is in the Channel 5 series with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?
No return is on ITV in February

When is Sheridan Smith's new series No Return on ITV?

30% of people admitted to washing their sheets once a year

One in three people admit to only washing their bed sheets once a year

Lifestyle

Karen Henthorn plays Janice Baines in Viewpoint

How old is Karen Henthorn and who did she play in Coronation Street?
Sheridan Smith gave birth in May

When did Sheridan Smith give birth and what is her baby's name?

Celebrities

All the most exciting vegan launches this year

Vegan launches 2022: Exciting new food, beauty products and more

Lifestyle

The Woman in the House ending explained

The Woman in the House Across the Street: ending of Netflix series explained
Get to know Lee Yoo-Mi

Who is Lee Yoo-Mi? Get to know the Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star

Celebrities

This washing hack is a game changer

Genius hack shows how to dry clothes quickly without a tumble dryer

Lifestyle

Jo Kendall has sadly passed away at the age of 83

A look back at Emmerdale star Jo Kendall's career