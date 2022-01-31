When is Pam & Tommy released and how can you watch the series in the UK?

By Polly Foreman

The series we've been waiting what feels like actual years for is finally upon us - Pam & Tommy is being released on Disney+ very soon.

The eight-part series, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the title roles, tells the story of the romance between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Speaking about her excitement playing the Baywatch star, Lily said: “She was one of the biggest stars on the planet and an icon.

"I got a lot out of this. It was definitely the biggest acting challenge of my life.

"It felt alive and I really loved that."

Here's your need-to-know on how you can watch the series...

Pam & Tommy will be released on February 2. Picture: Hulu/Disney+

When is Pam and Tommy released?

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will be released on Wednesday February 2, 2022.

The remaining five episodes will then be released weekly each week.

How can I watch Pam & Tommy in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch the series on Disney Plus UK through their Star label.

The series documents the story of Pam and Tommy's marriage in the nineties, during which time their sex tape was leaked online.

Lily James previously praised Pamela, saying she admired her for being so strong.

The series stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan. Picture: Hulu/Disney+

"Women are held to much higher standards and attacked in ways that feel so vicious," she told Porter magazine. "Pamela had such wit and grace in the way that she held herself. I admire that strength."

Is there a trailer for Pam & Tommy?

There is! You can watch the trailer below: