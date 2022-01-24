Iconic Waterloo Road characters Donte and Chlo to return for BBC reboot

24 January 2022, 11:35 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 13:49

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Adam Thomas has officially confirmed that Waterloo Road original characters Donte and Chloe will be returning for the reboot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In news that's singlehandedly made our entire year, it's been confirmed that Donte Charles and Chlo Grainger will be returning for the much-anticipated Waterloo Road reboot.

Adam Thomas, who played rebellious student Donte in the beloved BBC school drama, confirmed the happy news on Instagram, writing: "🚨 The news is finally out!!! 🚨

"Donte and Chloe are back!! @kaytgriff ❤"

He added that Waterloo Road will be coming back 'very soon'.

Donte and Chlo (played by Katie Griffiths) were the original main characters in Waterloo Road, which first aired in 2006. The young couple left to have a baby in season four, and we can't wait to find out what they're up to in 2022. The Waterloo Road Twitter account also announced that Angela Griffin will return as teacher Kim Campbell.

Some iconic characters are returning for the Waterloo Road reboot
Some iconic characters are returning for the Waterloo Road reboot. Picture: BBC

It was confirmed last year that Waterloo Road, which was axed by the BBC six years ago, would be returning to the BBC.

The news of its return was posted on the show's official Twitter account, which said: "Psst. We've heard a rumour going around school.

"Brand new Waterloo Road coming soon!"

Donte and Chlo first appeared in Waterloo Road in the first episode in 2006
Donte and Chlo first appeared in Waterloo Road in the first episode in 2006. Picture: BBC

Speaking about the return of the show Director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger said at the time: "Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education. We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama - at a time when audiences across Britain need it most - and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return."

Executive Producer Cameron Roach added: "I’m really thrilled to be working with the BBC and Wall To Wall, in re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road.

