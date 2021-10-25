When is Waterloo Road returning to the BBC?

When is Waterloo Road returning? Picture: BBC

Waterloo Road release date: when is the revamped series returning to the BBC? Here's what we know...

In arguably the biggest news of the decade, it was confirmed earlier this year that Waterloo Road would be returning to TV.

The BBC show, which aired from 2006 until 2015, was hugely popular, and featured names like Denise Welch, Adam Thomas, and Jill Halfpenny in the cast.

The news of its return was posted on the show's official Twitter account, which said: "Psst. We've heard a rumour going around school.

"Brand new Waterloo Road coming soon!"

Here's everything we know about when it might be back...

Psst. We've heard a rumour going around school 🤩



For more info, head over to 👉 https://t.co/lmJldnUnBL#WaterlooRoad pic.twitter.com/qJkiFDOJI7 — Waterloo Road (@WaterlooRoad) September 23, 2021

Waterloo Road reboot release date

We don't yet have news on when the show will be released, and all we know so far is that it will be 'soon'.

Speaking about the return of the show Director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger said: "Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education. We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama - at a time when audiences across Britain need it most - and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return."

Executive Producer Cameron Roach added: "I’m really thrilled to be working with the BBC and Wall To Wall, in re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road.

We don't yet know when the new Waterloo Road will air. Picture: BBC

"The vital and urgent stories that are playing out in schools across the UK provide incredible and emotionally powerful themes, that we’re excited to bring to a new generation of fans.

"Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester."

Will the old Waterloo Road cast return?

We don't yet know details of the cast, but RadioTimes reports that it will feature "a fresh set of students and teachers, and maybe some old faces."