All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in November

25 October 2021, 11:35

Picture: Netflix

Netflix new releases: full list of all the new Tv shows and films being added to the streaming service in November 2021.

Summer is well and truly over and the dark evenings are creeping in, but the arrival of autumn means we're treated to a whole host of new show releases.

Netflix have been nailing it with their content this month, with the arrival of the third season of the much-anticipated You being a particular highlight.

And November looks set to be just as good, and a number of exciting new festive offerings are on the horizon.

Here is a full list of all the new TV shows and films hitting Netflix in November

November 1

  • 21 Jump Street (2012)
  • Angry Birds (Season 4)
  • Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)
  • Falling in Love Like A Romantic Drama (Multiple seasons)
  • Gather (2020)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)
  • Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
  • Snakes on a Plane (2006)
  • The Claus Family (2021)
  • The Forgiven (2017)
  • The Nightingale (2018)
  • Thir13en Ghosts (2001)
  • When a Stranger Calls (2006)

November 2

  • Ridley Jones (Season 2)

November 3

  • Oga Bolaji (2018)
  • The Harder They Fall (2021)

November 4

  • Amina

November 5

  • Big Mouth (Season 5)
  • Gloria (Season 1)
  • Love Hard (2021)
  • Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)
  • Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)
  • The Club (Part 1)
  • The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1)
  • We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021)
  • Yara (2021)
  • Zero to Hero (2021)

November 6

  • Arcane (Season 1)

November 7

  • Father Christmas Is Back (2021)

November 9

  • Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1)
  • Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1)

November 10

  • Animal (Season 1)
  • Gentefied (Season 2)
  • Passing (2021)

November 11

  • 7 Prisoners (2021)
  • A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

November 12

  • Red Notice (2021)

November 17

  • Christmas Flow (Season 1)
  • Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1)
  • Tiger King (Season 2)

November 18

  • The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)

The Princess Switch 3 arrives on Netflix on November 18
Picture: Netflix

November 19

  • Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1)
  • Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

November 20

  • Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1)
  • New World (Season 1)

November 21

  • Undercover (Season 3)

November 23

  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2)
  • Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021)

November 24

  • Bruised (2021)
  • Robin Robin (2021)
  • True Story (Limited Series)

November 25

  • Super Crooks (Season 1)

November 26

  • A Castle for Christmas (2021)
  • School of Chocolate (Season 1)

November 28

  • Elves (Season 1)

