Squid Game creator speaks out on possible season two storylines

20 October 2021, 14:21 | Updated: 20 October 2021, 14:49

While we don't yet have confirmation on whether we'll get a Squid Game season two, but the show's creator has discussed where a potential new series could go...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's now been over a month since Squid Game was released, and it's since taken the entire world by storm and become the biggest Netflix launch ever.

The Korean-language thriller follows the lives of a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden strangers, who agree to take part in some deadly children's games in the hope of winning a huge cash prize.

Fans of the show have been on the edge of their seats waiting for news of season two, but Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether more episodes are on the horizon.

We haven't yet had confirmation on whether there will be a season two of Squid Game
We haven't yet had confirmation on whether there will be a season two of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

The show's creator has now teased possible storylines that a season two could delve into, which has got us even more hopeful more seasons will be commissioned.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who started writing the series way back in 2008, told the Hollywood Reporter: "There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, The Front Man.

"I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode

Squid Game has proved a huge hit with viewers across the world
Squid Game has proved a huge hit with viewers across the world. Picture: Netflix

"I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season 2 storylines."

Before you get too excited, though, Dong-hyuk did previously state that he has no current plans for more episodes, telling Variety: "I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2.

"It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What happens to Theo at the end of You season three?

Does Theo die in You season 3?

Who plays Matthew in You?

Who plays Matthew in You season 3 and where have you seen him before?
Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight now live together

Married At First Sight Australia's Johnny and Kerry could be the show's most successful couple
Forty was murdered at the end of season two

Who killed Forty in You season 2?

Can you guess the Netflix title from the emojis?

Only true Netflix addicts will ace this quiz! Can you guess the show from the emojis?

Lifestyle

Trending on Heart

Shop security guard scolded by boss for refusing to arrive early for new job

Shop security guard scolded by new boss for refusing to arrive early to shift

Lifestyle

A mum has shared why she isn't potty training her son

'I won't potty train my 14-month-old until he asks to use the toilet'

Lifestyle

You can now get paid to sleep all day

You could be paid £24k to stay in bed all day and watch Netflix

Lifestyle

Sainsbury's is banning the sale of fireworks

Sainsbury's ban fireworks as other supermarkets issue update

Lifestyle

Paige from Gogglebox has hit out at her mum

Gogglebox’s Paige Deville calls her mum ‘a disgrace’ after quitting show

Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon has been open about her breastfeeding struggles

Stacey Solomon praised by Emily Andre for opening up about breastfeeding struggles

Celebrities

Where is the waterfall in Emmerdale? Here's what we know...

Inside Emmerdale's 'biggest ever stunt' with waterfall scenes filmed at a white water attraction
Peter Andre says he's the 'most ill' he's been in years

Concerns for Peter Andre as he says he’s the ‘most ill he’s been in three years’

Celebrities

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

The Hunter's Moon will be most visible Wednesday afternoon

October's 'Hunter Moon' set to light up skies this week

Lifestyle

Get to know the actor who plays Theo in You season 3

Who plays Theo in You season 3? Dylan Arnold's age, Instagram, and other work revealed
The fate of Love revealed...

Does Love die in You season 3?

Alana and Jason were paired on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are Alana Lister and Jason Engler now?
How old is Love in You?

How old is Love in You season 3?