Squid Game creator speaks out on possible season two storylines

While we don't yet have confirmation on whether we'll get a Squid Game season two, but the show's creator has discussed where a potential new series could go...

It's now been over a month since Squid Game was released, and it's since taken the entire world by storm and become the biggest Netflix launch ever.

The Korean-language thriller follows the lives of a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden strangers, who agree to take part in some deadly children's games in the hope of winning a huge cash prize.

Fans of the show have been on the edge of their seats waiting for news of season two, but Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether more episodes are on the horizon.

We haven't yet had confirmation on whether there will be a season two of Squid Game.

The show's creator has now teased possible storylines that a season two could delve into, which has got us even more hopeful more seasons will be commissioned.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who started writing the series way back in 2008, told the Hollywood Reporter: "There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, The Front Man.

"I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode

Squid Game has proved a huge hit with viewers across the world.

"I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season 2 storylines."

Before you get too excited, though, Dong-hyuk did previously state that he has no current plans for more episodes, telling Variety: "I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2.

"It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."