Squid Game forced to edit phone number scene after man inundated with calls

Squid Game phone number: a man from Korea was shocked to receive a barrage of calls after his number was used in the series.

The creators of Netflix series Squid Game have been forced to edit one of the scenes after a real-life phone number was displayed in the show.

A man from Korea started receiving around 4,000 phone calls a day after his number was used on the game's invitation card, which was given to Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) at the train station.

The phone number was displayed on the invitation card. Picture: Netflix

The man told Money Today: "It has come to the point where people are reaching out day and night due to their curiosity. It drains my phone’s battery and it turns off."

He told MBC that he'd been receiving texts, photos and calls from people who 'sounded like kids', and that he'd been struggling to sleep.

In response, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that they'd be editing out the number, saying: "Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary."

It was announced last week that Squid Game is on track to be the biggest Netflix show of all time, beating Bridgerton, which currently holds the top spot.

Squid Game is on track to be Netflix's biggest show of all time. Picture: Netflix

The nine-part Korean-language thriller follows a group of strangers who agree to play some deadly children's games in the hopes of winning a huge cash sum.

Since the series premiered, it has topped the Netflix chart in 90 countries, and around 95 per cent of viewers are outside of Korea.