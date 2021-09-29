Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two

Squid Game season two: The Netflix show's director Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken out about the potential for a second series.

If you've just polished off all nine episodes of Netflix show Squid Game, we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat waiting for news of season two.

The Korean-language series has taken the whole world by storm since it landed on September 17, and it's on track to become Netflix's biggest series ever.

The nine-part thriller tells the story of a group of cash-strapped strangers who take part in a deadly game in the hopes of winning the huge 45.6 billion won (£28 million) cash prize.

Without giving too much away, the season finale certainly left the door open for more episodes - so what do we know about the future of the show?

Will there be a season two of Squid Game?

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about the potential for a second season, revealing that he didn't yet have concrete plans for more episodes.

Speaking to Variety, he said: "I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2."

Dong-hyuk, who started writing the series in 2008, added: "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

We don't yet know if a second season of Squid Game is on the way. Picture: Netflix

What could happen in Squid Game season two?

**Major spoilers ahead**

A flash-forward at the end of season one saw a smartly-dressed Gi-hun make his way to the airport to visit his daughter living in the US.

While at the station, however, he saw the Salesman attempting to recruit another person for Squid Game - and attempted to chase him before he escaped on a train. Gi-hun then approached the man, told him not to sign up for the games, and stole his invitation card.

Gi-hun called up the number on the card, and told the Front Man his name. He was then told to leave them and board the plane. However, the final scene saw Gi-hun turn away and walk out of the airport.

Squid Game is on track to become the biggest Netflix show of all time. Picture: Netflix

Series two could therefore see Gi-hun's attempts to take revenge and bring down Squid Game.

As Squid Game is still running, it could well be that policeman Jun-ho's attempts to send the video evidence weren't successful - but it's possible that the games could be on the police's radar after his phone call.

Most of the characters were killed off in the series, so it is likely that a series two would need a new cast.