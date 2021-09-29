Squid Game on track to be the biggest Netflix series ever

By Polly Foreman

Netflix series Squid Game has proved a huge hit since it landed earlier this month.

If you're one of the many people who binged all nine episodes of Squid Game in one sitting, you won't be surprised to learn it's on track to become the biggest Netflix show of all time.

The Korean-language thriller has proved a massive hit since it dropped on the streaming service on September 17, and it looks set to steal Bridgerton's crown as their biggest ever show.

The nine-part series follows a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden people who respond to a mysterious invitation to play some children's games in the hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (around £28 million). The 456 participants soon find out, however, that the games have a terrifying and deadly twist...

Squid Game has soared to the top of the Netflix charts in multiple countries. Picture: Netflix

Since the series premiered 11 days ago, it has topped the Netflix chart in 90 countries - from Qatar and Oman to Ecuador and Bolivia. Around 95 per cent of the show's viewers are outside of Korea.

Currently, the top Netflix shows are Bridgerton (82 million), Lupin (76 million), and The Witcher (76 million).

Squid Game is available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Fans have understandably been clamouring for news of a possible season two of Squid Game, but there hasn't been any word from Netflix on whether it's been renewed.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who started writing the show in 2008, recently told Variety that he doesn't yet have concrete plans for more episodes.

"I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2," he said. "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Watch the trailer for Squid Game below: