Who is in the cast of Squid Game on Netflix?

Squid Game cast: who are the actors in the Netflix show and where have you seen them before?

Squid Game is quickly establishing itself as one of the standout Netflix shows of the year, and we aren't ashamed to admit we binged all nine episodes in one day.

The Korean-language thriller follows a group of 456 cash-strapped people who answer a mysterious invitation to play a game in the hope of winning the huge cash prize.

The games are a series of versions of classic children's games, and they quickly find out each has a terrifying - and deadly - twist.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Seong Gi-hun is played by Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae plays Gi-hun. Picture: Alamy

Lee Jung-jai, 48, plays lead character Gi-hun in the show.

Gi-hun is a gambling addict, who frequently steals money from his hard-working elderly mother to fund his addiction. After finding out that his daughter is set to move to the US with her mother and stepdad, and being told that he could get custody if he has money, he decides to play the games.

Lee Jung-hai is best known for in Korea his roles in films Il Mare (2000) (Which was remade into The Lake House with Keanu Reeves), and The Face Reader (2013).

Cho Sang-woo is played by Park Hae-soo

Park Hae-soo plays Sang Woo. Picture: Alamy

Park Hae-soo, 39, plays Cho Sang Woo.

Sang Woo is an investment banker and childhood friend of Gi-hun. He is something of a local celebrity in the area where they grew up due to his huge university and work success.

However, it emerges that Sang Woo stole large amounts of money from his clients, and put his mother's apartment and shop on the line to pay for them. He therefore decided to take part in the games.

Park Hae-soo has also appeared in Prison Playbook (2017), which is one of the most popular Korean dramas of all time.

Kang Sae-byeok is played by HoYeon Jung

HoYeon Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok. Picture: Alamy

Jung Ho-yeon, 27, plays Kang Sae-byeok.

Sai-byeok is originally from North Korea, and takes part in the games as she needs money to help her mother move to the south to live with her and her brother.

Jung Ho-yeon is a model, as well as an actress, and previously took part in Korea's Next Top Model.

Abdul Ali is played by Tripathi Anupam

Tripathi Anupam plays Abdul Ali. Picture: Netflix

Tripathi Anupam plays Abdul Ali.

Abdul is an immigrant from Pakistan, who joins up with Gi-hun and Sang Woo early on.

We learn that he is playing the games to make money for his wife and child, after he was scammed by his employers.

Squid Game is Tripathi's first major role, and he previously had a small part in Netflix film Space Sweepers (2021).

Hwang Jun-ho is played by Wi Ha-joon

Wi Ha-joon plays Jun-ho. Picture: Alamy

Wi Ha-joon plays Hwang Jun-ho.

Jun-ho is a policeman, who goes undercover in the games to try and find his brother - who he thinks is taking part.

Wi Ha-joon, 30, has also appeared in Haunted Asylum (2018) and Something in the Rain (2018).

Oh Il-nam is played by Oh Young-soo

Oh Young-soo plays Il-nam. Picture: Alamy

Oh Young-soo plays Oh Il-nam

Il-nam is an old man who has a brain tumour, and he and Gi-hun make friends at the start of the games.

Despite the fact that he is physically weaker than other players, his wisdom helps them win one of the rounds.

Oh Young-soo, 76, has also appeared in films A Little Monk (2003) and Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring (2003).

Jang Deok-su is played by Heo Sung-tae

Heo Sung-tae plays Jang Deok-su.

Jang Deok-su is the villain of the series, and is shown to be ruthless in his desperation to win the money.

Heo Sung-tae, 43, has appeared in dramas Beyond Evil and Racket Boys.

Han Mi-nyeo is played by Kim Joo-ryung

Kim Joo-ryung plays Mi-nyeo. Picture: Alamy

Kim Joo-ryung plays Han Mi-nyeo.

After the first game, Han Mi-nyeo is seen desperately asking to be released as she has just had a baby, but she changes her mind after learning just how much cash prize she can win.

Jim Joo-ryung has also appeared in films Sleepless Night (2012) and Silenced (2011).

The Salesman is played by Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo plays the Salesman. Picture: Alamy

Gong Yoo makes a cameo has The Salesman, the man who lures people into playing the games.

Gong Yoo, 42, is a hugely famous actor, starring in films like Train to Busan (2016) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016).