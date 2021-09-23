Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

23 September 2021, 14:26 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 16:01

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game ending: everything you need to know about the end of the Netflix series...

If you're just getting going with Netflix thriller Squid Game, you can bet it's about to become your newest TV obsession.

The Korean drama tells the story of a group of cash-strapped strangers, who are lured into playing a mysterious game in return for huge cash sums.

It quickly emerges, however, that the games have a deadly twist.

The official synopsis reads: "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

"Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?"

If you can't wait to find out what happens at the end, find out who wins the game below...

Squid Game is available to watch on Netflix now
Squid Game is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Who wins Squid Game?

Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung Jae) wins after winning all six of the other games.

He and Sang Woo make it to the final round, Sang Woo tragically loses his life.

As she is dying, Sang Woo asks Gi-Hun to take care of his mother now he is dead.

Squid Game has proved hugely popular since it arrived on Netflix earlier this month
Squid Game has proved hugely popular since it arrived on Netflix earlier this month. Picture: Netflix

What happens at the end of Squid Game?

After Gi-Hun is released back into the world, he discovers that his mother has died. In a flash-forward, Gi-Hun is shown to be suffering with PTSD after competing in the games, and hasn't made use of the cash prize.

He then receives a card that resembles that that he received at the start of the series, and he goes to the address printed on it.

Gi-Hun finds player No. 1, Oh Il Nam, at the address - and finds out that it was he who invented the game.

It emerged that Oh Il Nam had created the game so that his friends could bet on the winners.

The series ends with Gi-Hun giving half the prize fund to Sang Woo's mother.

