How many episodes of Squid Game are there on Netflix?

21 September 2021, 13:01 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 13:12

How many episodes of Squid Game are there?
How many episodes of Squid Game are there? Picture: Netflix
By Polly Foreman

Squid Game episodes: how many episodes are in season one of the new Netflix series?

New Netflix series Squid Game has proved a huge hit since it dropped on Netflix earlier this month.

The Korean thriller drama follows a group of cash-scrapped people who accepted a strange invitation to take part in some children's games in exchange for payment. Pretty soon, though, they find that the games have a deadly twist...

If you're just getting started on the series, we've got the lowdown on how many episodes there are...

Squid Game has proved a huge hit since it dropped on Netflix on September 17
Squid Game has proved a huge hit since it dropped on Netflix on September 17. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of Squid Game are there?

There are nine episodes in total, which range from 32 minutes to 62 minutes-long.

The episodes are as follows:

  1. Episode one: Red Light, Green Light
  2. Episode two: Hell
  3. Episode three: The Man with the Umbrella
  4. Episode four: Stick to the Team
  5. Episode five: A Fair World
  6. Episode six: Gbanbu
  7. Episode seven: VIPS
  8. Episode eight: Front Man
  9. Episode nine: One Lucky Day

Squid Game sees cash-strapped contestants compete in a deadly game
Squid Game sees cash-strapped contestants compete in a deadly game. Picture: Netflix

What is Squid Game about?

After being enticed by a mysterious game offering large sums of money as a prize, a group of people in huge debt agree to take part.

The game sees them play a number of well-known children's games (such as Red Light, Green Light), but the games have a deadly twist - with those who lose at risk of losing their lives.

The official synopsis reads: "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

"Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?"

Is there a trailer for Squid Game?

You can watch the trailer below:

