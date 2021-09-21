Squid Game season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

21 September 2021, 15:40

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game season two: will there be a season two of the show and do we have a release date?

Squid Game dropped on Netflix on September 17, and the Korean-language show is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The thriller centres around a group of strangers who are offered large sums of money to compete in a mysterious game.

The competition sees them play against each other in versions of well-known children's games, and they quickly discover that these have a deadly twist...

The official synopsis reads: "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now
Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

"Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?"

If you've already binged all of season one, we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season two.

Here's what we know about future seasons...

We don't yet know if there will be a season two of Squid Game
We don't yet know if there will be a season two of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Squid Game?

Without giving too much away, the final episode of Squid Game season one did leave room for a possible season two, meaning there is every possibility the show could be renewed.

There hasn't been any official word from Netflix or its production company Siren Pictures Inc on whether another series could be on the cards.

The series is relatively new, though, so it's likely that we have a little while to wait before we know either way.

Squid Game has proved hugely popular with viewers, so we're holding out hope another series will be on the cards.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

GBBO star Jairzeno is keen to show off his signature flavours in the Bake Off tent.

Who is Jairzeno from the Great British Bake Off? Meet the 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestant Tom has been labelled the ‘Midnight Baker’ by his mum - Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Tom? Everything you need to know from his age to Instagram account

Great British Bake Off

GBBO 2021 contestant Maggie is excited to be taking on the Bake Off tent as one of this year’s hopefuls.

Who is Maggie? Meet Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestant Crystelle is 26 years old and from London

Who is Crystelle? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Lizzie?

Who is Lizzie from the Great British Bake Off? Meet 2021 contestant who loves baking and criminology

Great British Bake Off

Trending on Heart

Who is Freya? Great British Bake Off 2021’s youngest contestant

Who is Freya, the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant? Meet this year’s youngest hopeful

Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestant George is hoping his “shabby-chic’ vibe wins over the judges - Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant George?

Great British Bake Off

George Webster is CBeebies' new presenter

CBeebies introduces George their first ever presenter with Down's Syndrome

Lifestyle

Keeping your outside bin clean can help keep spiders out of your house (stock images)

Cleaning your outdoor bins could be key to keeping spiders out your house

Lifestyle

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off

Here's how much the MAFS UK cast could earn

Married at First Sight UK rich list: This is how much the cast can earn on Instagram
Ted Lasso is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics

Where can I watch Ted Lasso in the UK?

A full list of all the Bake Off winners so far

Who has won The Great British Bake Off? Full list of winners and what happened to them after the show

Great British Bake Off

Paul Hollywood has made a fortune over the years

Paul Hollywood net worth: How much does the Great British Bake Off judge earn?

Celebrities

The biggest Bake Off disasters since the show began

Great British Bake Off: The biggest baking disasters ever

Great British Bake Off

Ruby Tandoh appeared on GBBO in 2013

Where is Ruby Tandoh from the Great British Bake Off now?

Great British Bake Off

Alexis appeared on BGT in 2014

MAFS UK star Alexis Economou was in a Golden Buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent
The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?
How many episodes of Squid Game are there?

How many episodes of Squid Game are there on Netflix?