Squid Game season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game season two: will there be a season two of the show and do we have a release date?

Squid Game dropped on Netflix on September 17, and the Korean-language show is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The thriller centres around a group of strangers who are offered large sums of money to compete in a mysterious game.

The competition sees them play against each other in versions of well-known children's games, and they quickly discover that these have a deadly twist...

The official synopsis reads: "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

"Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?"

If you've already binged all of season one, we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season two.

Here's what we know about future seasons...

We don't yet know if there will be a season two of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Squid Game?

Without giving too much away, the final episode of Squid Game season one did leave room for a possible season two, meaning there is every possibility the show could be renewed.

There hasn't been any official word from Netflix or its production company Siren Pictures Inc on whether another series could be on the cards.

The series is relatively new, though, so it's likely that we have a little while to wait before we know either way.

Squid Game has proved hugely popular with viewers, so we're holding out hope another series will be on the cards.