Squid Game cookie recipe: how to make the game two biscuits

4 October 2021, 16:33

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

How to make the honeycomb cookies from Squid Game: an easy recipe to create your very own Dalgona biscuits.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last month, we're guessing you're obsessed with new Netflix series Squid Game.

The Korean-language thriller tells the story of a group of 456 strangers who agree to compete in some deadly children's games in the hopes of winning the equivalent of £38 million cash.

As well as reeling from the astronomical number of deaths, many viewers have become intrigued by the delicious-looking cookies that were the stars of game two...

**Spoilers ahead**

The second round saw the contestants asked to select a shape - out of triangle, star, umbrella, and circle - before being told that they would be carving that shape out of a cookie, and those who broke the biscuit would be shot.

The second game sees contestants cut shapes out of cookies
The second game sees contestants cut shapes out of cookies. Picture: Netflix

Were it not for the terrifying guards watching your every move and imminent threat of death, the game looks like a fun and delicious way to spend a Sunday afternoon - so here's how you can make the biscuits yourself.

How to make the Squid Game cookies
How to make the Squid Game cookies. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game cookie recipe

Here's how you can make the Dalgona biscuits that feature on the show:

  • Put a tablespoon of sugar in a pan, and place the pan over a medium heat
  • Keep stirring until the sugar has melted, then remove it from the heat
  • Add a dash of baking soda to the melted sugar, and stir until it begins to expand
  • Pour the mixture onto baking paper
  • Wait about 30 seconds or so for it to cool and then use your cookie cutter to add whatever decoration you like

For a full breakdown on how to make the cookies, see the below TikTok.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

It's unlikely that Maid will be renewed for season two

Maid season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

Netflix

You can watch all episodes of Midnight Mass season one on Netflix now

Midnight Mass season two: will there be a second series of the show?

Netflix

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far
Maid is based on a memoir written by Stephanie Land

Is Netflix's Maid based on a true story?

Netflix

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

Trending on Heart

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down for millions

Why are WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook not working?

Lifestyle

The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out

Pumpkin patches 2021: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms

Lifestyle

Rats caught crawling over uncovered pastries at supermarket bakery

Rats caught crawling over uncovered pastries at supermarket bakery

Lifestyle

Maid is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Maid are there on Netflix?

A new theory about Monsters Inc character Boo could change everything...

Monsters Inc fans have a theory about what really happened to Boo
People are already panic buying their turkeys for Christmas

Christmas dinner panic buying already started as turkey sales surge by 400 per cent

News

John Barrowman will not return to Dancing On Ice next year

John Barrowman will not return as Dancing On Ice judge

Little Mix podcast

Little Mix announce exciting new podcast The Power of Little Mix

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a high street outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gingham mini skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?
Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date: When is the next series on TV?