Squid Game cookie recipe: how to make the game two biscuits
4 October 2021, 16:33
How to make the honeycomb cookies from Squid Game: an easy recipe to create your very own Dalgona biscuits.
Unless you've been living under a rock for the last month, we're guessing you're obsessed with new Netflix series Squid Game.
The Korean-language thriller tells the story of a group of 456 strangers who agree to compete in some deadly children's games in the hopes of winning the equivalent of £38 million cash.
As well as reeling from the astronomical number of deaths, many viewers have become intrigued by the delicious-looking cookies that were the stars of game two...
**Spoilers ahead**
The second round saw the contestants asked to select a shape - out of triangle, star, umbrella, and circle - before being told that they would be carving that shape out of a cookie, and those who broke the biscuit would be shot.
- Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two
- Who is in the cast of Squid Game on Netflix?
- Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained
Were it not for the terrifying guards watching your every move and imminent threat of death, the game looks like a fun and delicious way to spend a Sunday afternoon - so here's how you can make the biscuits yourself.
Squid Game cookie recipe
Here's how you can make the Dalgona biscuits that feature on the show:
- Put a tablespoon of sugar in a pan, and place the pan over a medium heat
- Keep stirring until the sugar has melted, then remove it from the heat
- Add a dash of baking soda to the melted sugar, and stir until it begins to expand
- Pour the mixture onto baking paper
- Wait about 30 seconds or so for it to cool and then use your cookie cutter to add whatever decoration you like
For a full breakdown on how to make the cookies, see the below TikTok.