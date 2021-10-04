Squid Game cookie recipe: how to make the game two biscuits

By Polly Foreman

How to make the honeycomb cookies from Squid Game: an easy recipe to create your very own Dalgona biscuits.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last month, we're guessing you're obsessed with new Netflix series Squid Game.

The Korean-language thriller tells the story of a group of 456 strangers who agree to compete in some deadly children's games in the hopes of winning the equivalent of £38 million cash.

As well as reeling from the astronomical number of deaths, many viewers have become intrigued by the delicious-looking cookies that were the stars of game two...

**Spoilers ahead**

The second round saw the contestants asked to select a shape - out of triangle, star, umbrella, and circle - before being told that they would be carving that shape out of a cookie, and those who broke the biscuit would be shot.

The second game sees contestants cut shapes out of cookies. Picture: Netflix

Were it not for the terrifying guards watching your every move and imminent threat of death, the game looks like a fun and delicious way to spend a Sunday afternoon - so here's how you can make the biscuits yourself.

How to make the Squid Game cookies. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game cookie recipe

Here's how you can make the Dalgona biscuits that feature on the show:

Put a tablespoon of sugar in a pan, and place the pan over a medium heat

Keep stirring until the sugar has melted, then remove it from the heat

Add a dash of baking soda to the melted sugar, and stir until it begins to expand

Pour the mixture onto baking paper

Wait about 30 seconds or so for it to cool and then use your cookie cutter to add whatever decoration you like

For a full breakdown on how to make the cookies, see the below TikTok.