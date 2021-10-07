Squid Game Halloween costume UK: where to buy the tracksuits and guard outfits

7 October 2021, 15:38

Where to buy Squid Game Halloween costumes in the UK
Where to buy Squid Game Halloween costumes in the UK. Picture: Netflix

Where can you buy Squid Game Halloween costumes in the UK? Find out how to dress as the guards, contestants, and Front Man...

Halloween is fast-approaching, and we're willing to bet a huge chunk of us will be dressing up as our favourite Squid Game characters.

The Korean-language Netflix show has proved a massive hit since it dropped last month, and it's now on track to become the streaming service's biggest TV show ever.

It tells the story of a group of debt-ridden strangers, who agree to take part in some terrifying and deadly games in the hopes of winning the equivalent of £38 million cash.

Whether you're dressing up as a contestant or guard this Halloween, here's where you can buy the outfits...

Squid Game contestant Halloween costume

Amazon have a selection of Squid Game contestant outfits
Amazon have a selection of Squid Game contestant outfits. Picture: Amazon

If you fancy donning the iconic tracksuit and dressing as an unfortunate contestant of the games, Amazon have a good selection of outfits.

For £33.99, you can buy the t-shirt, jacket, and trousers - and even decide which of the main characters' numbers you'd like to wear.

Click here to buy

Squid Game Guard Halloween costume

Squid Game guard costume
Squid Game guard costume. Picture: Amazon

The Squid Game guards are in charge of ensuring all the games go to plan, as well as killing the contestants that fail during each round...

Each terrifying guard dresses in a red jumpsuit, with a mask to cover their identity.

You can purchase a Guard-esque jumpsuit for £18.90 on Amazon.

Click here to buy

Squid Game Front Man

Front Man Halloween costume
Front Man Halloween costume. Picture: Netflix

The Front Man is in charge of overseeing the guards and games, and also acts as the host of the VIPs.

He wears a terrifying black mask throughout, before being unmasked in a twist nobody saw coming...

You can buy a similar mask on Amazon for £10.44.

Click here to buy

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 9 of the best to buy

Christmas

Cara Donovan is suing her wedding venue

Bride suing wedding venue for £150,000 after slipping on dance floor
Fancy a winter getaway? These countries are back on the travel list

Full list of all 32 countries with eased travel restrictions

Travel

The mum decided to change her baby's name at six months (stock images)

'I changed my baby's name after six months as I didn't like it'
Holly Willoughby's outfit is from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her shirt and trousers from Sandro Paris

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

There are eight episodes of Alice in Borderland

How many episodes of Alice in Borderland are there?

TV & Movies

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

TV & Movies

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season two?

Alice in Borderland season two: release date, cast and everything we know

TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

TV & Movies

Joe took Zachary and Leighton to Thorpe Park

Joe Swash beams as he poses with stepsons at Thorpe Park

Celebrities

Seb's dad in Coronation Street used to be on EastEnders

Coronation Street fans recognise Seb's dad as ex-EastEnders star Stephen Lord

TV & Movies

There are six episodes of The Chestnut Man

How many episodes of The Chestnut Man are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon's dad has shared a tribute to the star

Stacey Solomon fans convinced her dad has accidentally ‘given away’ baby’s name

Celebrities

Margaret Qualley stars in Netflix series Maid

Who is Margaret Qualley? Get to know the actress who plays Alex in Maid

Celebrities

A woman has refused to babysit 40 children at her brother's wedding

Woman accused of 'ruining' her brother's wedding after refusing to babysit 40 kids
Maid was filmed in Canada

Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

TV & Movies

The hack was shared to TikTok

Horrifying wooden spoon cleaning hack shows just how dirty the utensils get
A blind company is looking for 'professional sleepers'

Night shift workers can now get paid £500 to be a ‘professional sleeper’
Will there be a season 2 of Squid Game?

Squid Game fans think Netflix hinted at season two with cryptic Instagram post

TV & Movies