UK bank holidays 2025: Full list of dates revealed

6 January 2025, 15:18

The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country
The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How many bank holidays are there in the UK in 2025 and when are they? Here are all the bank holiday dates revealed.

Following the fun of Christmas, many of us are looking forward to our next time off, in the form of bank holidays!

From January to December there are various dates to add to your diary, as they may result in a day off work. From Easter to the spring bank holiday, St Andrews Day to Christmas and rumours of an extra bank holiday being added this year, there are various dates to keep your eyes on.

With the UK bank holidays being different depending on whether you're in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, we've collated a list of all of the bank holidays this year in each country.

Here are the UK bank holiday dates 2025.

The bank holiday dates for 2025 have been released
The bank holiday dates for 2025 have been released. Picture: Getty

England and Wales bank holidays 2025

April 18th – Good Friday

April 21st – Easter Monday

May 5th – Early May bank holiday

May 26th – Spring bank holiday

August 25th – Summer bank holiday

December 25th – Christmas Day

December 26th – Boxing Day

There are various bank holidays in 2025
There are various bank holidays in 2025. Picture: Getty

Scotland bank holidays 2025

April 18th – Good Friday

May 5th – Early May bank holiday

May 26th – Spring bank holiday

August 4th – Summer bank holiday

December 1st – St Andrew’s Day (substitute day)

December 25th – Christmas Day

December 26th – Boxing Day

The bank holiday days differ depending on the year
The bank holiday days differ depending on the year. Picture: Getty

Northern Ireland bank holidays 2025

March 17th – St Patrick’s Day

April 18th – Good Friday

April 21st – Easter Monday

May 5th – Early May bank holiday

May 26th – Spring bank holiday

July 14th – Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day) (substitute day)

August 25th – Summer bank holiday

December 25th – Christmas Day

December 26th – FridayBoxing Day

England and Wales have different bank holidays to Scotland and Northern Ireland
England and Wales have different bank holidays to Scotland and Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

When is the next bank holiday?

If you are in England, Wales and Scotland, the next bank holiday will be Good Friday on April 18th.

However if you are located in Northern Ireland then your next bank holiday will be on St Patrick's Day, which is celebrated on March 17th.

TV & Movies