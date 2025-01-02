Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors have become almost as popular as the show itself - here's all the details of the jumpers, coats and gloves she's wearing this series.

Claudia Winkleman has returned to host series 3 of The Traitors, with a brand new cast, new challenges, new twists and a new wardrobe.

Dressed impeccably in tweed, tartan and wool, Claudia's style each series has become more and more sought after by viewers as they wait patiently to see what the TV star is dressed in for each episode.

The woman behind Claudia's stylish outfits is her stylist Sinead McKeefry who, lucky for us, often shares details about where each of her ensembles are from.

Throughout the series, we will be documenting all the outfits Claudia Winkleman is wearing, and where you can buy her looks.

Series 3, Episode 1

In the opening scene of The Traitors series 3, Claudia can be seen sitting down in the Castle chatting away to an owl (as you do.) For this epic opener, Claudia is wearing a black poncho and - of course - her iconic red gloves make an appearance.

Claudia Winkleman wore a black poncho and her iconic red leather gloves for the opening scene of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Gloves: Womens Fingerless Leather Gloves Unlined Sheepskin Genuine Leather Half-Finger Driving Gloves from Amazon, £24.99

Womens Fingerless Leather Gloves Unlined Sheepskin Genuine Leather Half-Finger Driving Gloves from Amazon, £24.99 Poncho: Cotswold boiled black wool poncho by Luxury Family Affair, £732

Claudia Winkleman looked chic in this black roll-neck and brown tweed blazer. Picture: BBC

As the cast of The Traitors arrive at the Castle, Claudia is there to greet them in a stylish and chic ensemble, but the stand-out item is the tweed blazer.

Blazer: Saint James Jacket Highlands Tweed by Bella Freud, £612

Series 3, Episode 2

In episode 2 of The Traitors, Claudia enters the breakfast room to confirm the tragic second death of the series - and the fair isle is back!

Claudia Winkleman looks amazing in this wool jumper, skinny jeans and boots. Picture: Sinead McKeefry / Instagram

Jumper: Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater from Kapital, £535

Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater from Kapital, £535 Jeans: Biker Jean in Hunter Green from Holland Cooper, £145

Biker Jean in Hunter Green from Holland Cooper, £145 Shoes: Audrick Tall Chelsea Boots By Dr Martens, £161

