Why does Claudia Winkleman always wear gloves on The Traitors?

10 January 2024, 18:45

Claudia Winkleman wearing red and green fingerless gloves on The Traitors
Claudia Winkleman has become the style queen of fingerless gloves. Picture: BBC/SG

By Zoe Adams

Claudia Winkleman's Traitors wardrobe has become a huge talking point this series, in particular her fingerless gloves.

The Traitors is set for another hit series with season 2 as Claudia Winkleman and her four traitors take on the faithfuls in the picturesque Scottish Hylands.

And while many of us are gripped on the murders and banishments, a lot of us have become hugely obsessed with Claudia's, 51, wardrobe - in particular her gloves.

Going for the full Scottish countryside vibes with her big knits, roll necks and tartan greens, its Claudia's fingerless gloves that has all all her fashion fans in awe.

Applauding her move, one fan wrote on X (formally known as Twitter): "Claudia Winkleman and her fingerless gloves serve every time on The Traitors."

Claudia Winkleman alternates between fingerless gloves and wrist warmers in the series
Claudia Winkleman alternates between fingerless gloves and wrist warmers in the series. Picture: BBC/SG

Agreeing, another added: "If there’s one thing about Claudia Winkleman it’s that she rocks a pair of fingerless gloves always."

So just why does Claudia wear gloves on The Traitors? Well, simply put, it's because she loves them. And because we imagine it gets a little bit chilly in Scotland no matter what the time of year.

Joking during a recent interview, the Strictly star said she liked "to think the most important thing was what fingerless gloves" she was wearing but "it's just not true" as she went on to detail the Traitors secrets.

During season 2, Claudia's bold red gloves have become the most talked about item so far with her stylist, Sinead McKeefry, being bombarded with questions on where they're from.

Claudia Winkleman announces season two of The Traitors

And surprisingly, her stylist, who documents all her Traitors looks on Instagram, revealed they were from Amazon. However, thanks to the Claudia effect, they have now sold out.

The Traitors debuted on our screens on January 3rd with three new episodes landing that week.

All four traitors have been chosen as they play to win the final prize fund at the end of the series.

